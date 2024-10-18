Liam Payne ‘offered’ $20K to a woman before a mysterious email popped up, triggering a destructive rage

Liam Payne’s final moments at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires were reportedly filled with chaos, argument, and rage, as described by witnesses who encountered the former One Direction member before he plunged to his death. One witness recounted a tense and emotionally charged interaction, during which Payne allegedly offered a woman a large sum of money before becoming visibly upset. former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (AFP)

Another guest noted that Payne’s behavior escalated after he viewed a troubling email, prompting him to violently smash his laptop in frustration. He also reportedly expressed that being part of a boy band had "f***ed" up his life.

Liam Payne offered $20 K to a woman

“I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can,” Payne allegedly told the woman he was arguing with just minutes before his death. Emphasising his multimillion-dollar fortune, he added, “I have $55 million, and I like to help people.” The unidentified woman was reportedly speaking in Spanish, which was translated for Payne by the hotel manager, according to American tourist Michael Fleishmann, who spoke to the Buenos Aires Herald.

The singer appeared “very upset, agitated, and a little wild, walking around and pacing,” Fleishmann noted. The tourist further commented that the woman looked clearly “agitated and even a bit uncomfortable” with the situation. “It was just my son, me, Liam Payne, the woman, and the staff,” she continued. The manager was trying to intervene politely and calm him down. There was a palpable feeling of anxiety in the area.”

That same evening, the singer fell to the ground, reportedly fracturing his skull and suffering approximately 25 injuries on his body, with excessive internal and external bleeding. Payne plunged to his death from the third-floor balcony of his damaged hotel room.

Liam Payne smashed his laptop after ‘reading’ an email

Another witness, who met Payne in the lobby and was one of the last people to see him alive before his fall from the third floor, described their nearly half-hour interaction. During this conversation, Payne reportedly said, “I used to be in a boy band — that’s why I’m so f—ked up.” The witness, identified as Rebecca, was at the hotel for a wedding and informed the police that Payne was scheduled to check out in the early morning but was still present in the late afternoon.

For context, the former One Direction star had checked in with his girlfriend, who left two days earlier, leaving Payne to linger at the hotel. “When I arrived, he was waiting by the elevator, and it was clear he wanted someone to recognise him; there was something a bit desperate about him,” she recounted. She alleged that the celebrity seemed eager for attention, as he introduced himself without being prompted, stating, “Yes, I’m Liam,” according to the POST.

Rebecca, who was with one of her friends, noted that while they had already identified him beforehand, they were “unbothered” by his presence. He then said, “All right, come on, you lot, get in the elevator with me; I love a cuddle.”

Rebecca chose to wait for the next elevator while some other girls joined Payne, who reportedly commented, “Oh, you’re Americans, I live in West Palm Beach. I know Americans. You guys are f–king crazy! You guys are f–king dangerous!” He then jokingly pretended to choke one of the girls, which others found unsettling.

About ten minutes later, Rebecca returned to the lobby and saw Payne again, seemingly upset after reading something on his laptop. Suddenly, he yelled, “F–k this s–t, mate!” and smashed his computer on the ground, shocking both guests and staff. Following the outburst, a member of Payne's entourage approached Rebecca to apologise, explaining, “I’m sorry, he just gets so high sometimes.”