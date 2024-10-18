One Direction breaks silence on Liam Payne's death: ‘Devastated’ members mourn ‘loss of our brother’

Liam Payne's untimely death on October 16 made way for an unlikely One Direction reunion. Band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan shared a joint statement on social media with an obituary addressing the “loss of our brother.” The group One Direction arrives at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. (REUTERS)

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the surviving quartet's message began. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The statement went on, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

One Direction members releases individual statements as well

In addition to the group statement on Thursday, October 17, Malik, Tomlinson, and Styles also individually mourned their bandmate's unexpected demise on Instagram.

Malik, 31, paid an emotional tribute to Payne, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

His Instagram reaction, shared with a picture of himself alongside Liam from their young One Direction days, continued, “When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved.”

Malik added, “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f— about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

Louis Tomlinson's post also came along with a picture of the duo dubbed ‘LiLo’ in their teenage years. “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” the 32-year-old English singer began.

He went on to credit Payne's indispensable role in the boy band. "I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band."

He added, “And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

Tomlinson continued, "A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be."

The 1D member also shared a note to Payne's 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom shared with singer Cheryl Cole. “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

Louis concluded, "I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."

Additionally, Harry Styles, 30, posted a solo picture of Liam Payne from their One Direction tour days. He wrote on Instagram, “I am truly devastated by Liam's passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

He also said, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Concluding the poignant note, Styles extended his condolences to Payne's family: “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

Harry's mother, Anne Twist, also paid tribute to the Brit music star after his death at age 31. “Just a boy … 💔," she wrote on IG with a broken heart emoji."

More about Liam Payne's death

Numerous other industry members tied to the band's old X-Factor days also shared their heartfelt messages online. Host Dermot O'Leary, Lou Teasdale - the band's hairstylist and close friend through the years; X-Factor alum Olly Murs and many other artists, including Taylor Swift, Halsey, Rita Ora, Cher Lloyd Charlie Puth, Zedd and more, broke their silence after Payne's death on Wednesday.

Payne passed away this week after tragically falling off the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office's confirmation to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old died from multiple injuries and “internal and external haemorrhages” of the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs.

He initially shot to fame alongside Harry, Zayn, Louis, and Niall as a One Direction member when Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put them together as a band during The X-Factor UK Season 7. Malik was the first to quit the music act in 2015. A few months later, Payne, Styles, Tomlinson and Horan also went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after releasing their fifth studio album ‘Made in the AM’ as a quartet.