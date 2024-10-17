'Much too young': Liam Payne's death at 31 shocks music world; Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton, other celebs pay tribute

One Direction singer Charlie Puth died on Wednesday reportedly after a fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina's Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old's sudden death took not only fans but his industry colleagues by shock too. Many took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the young singer. (Also read: Liam Payne, star of One Direction, found dead in Buenos Aires) Paris Hilton and Charlie Puth were among the first to pay tribute to Liam Payne

Music industry pays tribute to Liam Payne

American singer Charlie Puth took to Instagram hours after Liam Payne's death and wrote, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone." Heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

Charlie Puth's post on Instagram Stories for Liam Payne

Rapper Flavor Flav wrote on Twitter: "RIP to Liam Payne… much too young." Musician Zedd tweeted, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking.”

US music channel MTV, streaming service Spotify, and the BRITs British music awards, all expressed their grief on social media, sending their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Liam Payne's death

On Wednesday, Liam Payne was found dead on the patio of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentine Police said in a statement. The police said, according to a Reuters report, that they were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighbourhood, where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Reuters reported that the hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel. When the police eventually arrived at the scene, they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room. Emergency workers later confirmed that it was the British singer.

As soon as emergency responders removed the body from the hotel, fans and onlookers who had gathered through the early evening, burst into applause. A crowd of fans gathered outside the hotel, some hugging each other and crying.