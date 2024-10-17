Liam Payne's heartbreaking final video sees him celebrating 'lovely day' in Argentina hours before death

Fans were in for a shock as One Direction member and singer Liam Payne was found dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. As per the local police, the 31-year-old fell from his third-floor room balcony. As fans took to social media to mourn his death, many shared screengrabs from his final social media post, a selfie video shared on Snapchat just hours before his fatal fall. (Also read: One Direction singer Liam Payne found dead in Buenos Aires: Report) Liam Payne (right), shared a selfie video on his Snapchat (screengrab left) hours before his death

Liam Payne's final video

A social media selfie video shows former One Direction singer Liam Payne speaking in Sarmiento, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. This video, which was shared on Liam's verified Snapchat account, is presumed to be the last video of Liam Payne alive.

The video shows Liam sitting at a dining table, talking to the camera about how he and his friends had slept in. "Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 pm," he says to the camera as off-screen, one of his companions points out they sleep in every day till noon. To that, Liam smiles and shakes his head, saying 'no', before the video cuts off.

Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne died on Wednesday, at the age of 31, in Buenos Aires. In a statement, the Buenos Aires police said they were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighbourhood, where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room, the statement said. Emergency workers confirmed the death of the British singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel's interior patio.

Police had received a call from a worker at the hotel requesting urgent help with an intoxicated guest, according to audio related to the case obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry.

With Reuters inputs