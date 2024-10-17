Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne’s shocking death: He has been in ‘absolute bits’

Zayn Malik is ‘surrounded by his loved ones’ as the former One Direction star grapples with shock and heartbreak following the tragic death of fellow bandmate Liam Payne in Argentina. At just 31, Payne was found dead with “multiple traumas and excessive bleeding” after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Recording artists Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction.

News of Liam's passing emerged on Wednesday, and reports indicate that Malik was informed in the early hours after the incident. Although their relationship had its troubles, it’s clear that the duo held a deep admiration for each other.

Zayn Malik in ‘absolute bits’ after Liam’s passing

Known for his soulful vocals in the iconic band that peaked in fame in 2011 and then disbanded, after appearing on The X Factor, Malik has been left in "absolute bits," according to a source close to him, who spoke to Daily Mail. "He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam’s family to offer their support and condolences,” the source noted. The loved ones "don’t want him to be alone" during this difficult time.

The source, a U.S.-based producer currently working with him, revealed that Malik, 31, cannot be left alone during this time as he mourns the loss of his friend. The source further stated that although the duo had not spoken for a while due to previous disputes, they respected each other from a distance.

Liam was in Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan's show and was accompanied by his girlfriend, who left two days before the singer’s death. So far, no foul play has been found in his death as the investigation continues.

"They didn’t hate each other but they couldn’t see eye to eye on different things,” the source added. “But they both felt that they had been exploited in the music industry."

After Malik left One Direction in 2015, Payne expressed support for his decision, wishing him well in his future endeavors. In 2017, despite Malik's negative comments about the group, Payne stated their relationship was “fine and good.”

However, in a 2022 podcast appearance, Payne acknowledged past conflicts, admitting there were “many reasons” he didn’t like Malik, however the same month he apologised and clarified his stance of “always supporting the singer.”

Despite their occasional disagreements, Payne has maintained that Malik will always be his brother and that he will stand by him forever.

How did Liam Payne die?

“Payne died of multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding,” an autopsy report released by Argentina on Thursday revealed, spotlighting the circumstances surrounding Payne's death after he fell from a great height and succumbed to approximately 25 injuries found on his body.

While the investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning witnesses, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio confirmed that Payne “jumped” to his death. “[He] had jumped from the balcony of his room” on the third floor of Buenos Aires hotel,” Policicchio stated.