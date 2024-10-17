Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death, ‘plans’ tribute during Eras Tour: ‘she loved him'

One Direction fans around the world woke up to the tragic news of Liam Payne’s passing at just 31 years old. The singer was found dead with a skull fracture after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina, where he was staying with his girlfriend during a trip. Taylor Swift, who practically rose to fame alongside the band during their peak, is said to be heartbroken over his death. The two shared a friendly rapport, and a source reveals that she plans to honor him during the last leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death

Taylor Swift ‘planning to pay tribute’ to Liam Payne

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Swift, who had a deep affection for Liam, is “distraught” over the news and plans to pay tribute to the late singer during the opening night of the final leg of her Eras Tour. 'She is really sad about this because she came up with those boys and she had a lot of love for Liam,' an insider told the outlet. 'He was always good to her,' they added.

Also read: Liam Payne died from multiple traumas and excessive bleeding, new autopsy reveals

Photos show fans gathering near the hotel in Argentina, mourning the shocking loss that has left the entire fandom and music industry reeling. This tragedy comes as a surprise, especially since Payne was in Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan.

“Based on what the team observed, he had a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death,” said Alberto Crescenti, chief of Buenos Aires emergency services.

Taylor Swift and Liam Payne’s friendship

At one point, Taylor Swift was dating Harry Styles, who was a member of One Direction, alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. Although the group disbanded at the height of their career, the members pursued solo activities. In 2017, Payne revealed how the "Cruel Summer" singer sent him a gift hamper during the red carpet for the Jingle Bell Ball. "She actually sent me a lovely little hamper of new Reputation gear," Payne told a reporter from On Demand Entertainment at the time, according to the Mail.

Also read: Drake and Jennifer Lopez ‘flirting’ after ‘fool’ Ben let her go: ‘He wants second chance…'

Payne humorously remarked on Swift's impressive handwriting, suggesting she could easily hire someone for calligraphy. Meanwhile, the final leg of Swift's Eras Tour is set to begin on Friday, October 18, in Miami, Florida.

Taylor Swift to kick Eras Tour's last leg

Swift is nearing the end of her commercially successful Eras Tour, which has spanned various countries and regions. As she concludes this tour, she will also be stepping into her authorship era with the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book on November 29, 2024.

In an Instagram post on October 15, she expressed her feelings about the tour, stating, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience, and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways, actually.”

With 18 more shows left the Eras show will kickstart in Miami and will continue with Indianapolis and New Orleans venues. The tour will continue to thrill audiences until its grand finale in Vancouver on December 8th.