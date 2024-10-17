Taylor Swift to 'own' boyfriend Travis Kelce? After Tom Brady, singer receives green light for NFL stake

Taylor Swift could soon become a part-owner of the Chiefs, the NFL team for which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce plays, if she wants. Following NFL icon Tom Brady’s recent approval to own a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders, speculation has swirled around Swift's potential investment. Now, a fresh report indicates that Swift has received the go-ahead to buy a stake in the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taylor Swift given green light to get Chiefs' stake

For almost a year now, the billionaire club singer Taylor Swift has been gracing NFL grounds to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo has been dating since last summer, and Swift has made several appearances at games, including the Super Bowl, where her presence resulted in a TRP boost.

Now, according to the US Sun, her role might shift from spectator to owner, as a highly prominent NFL league office member was asked whether the Grammy winner would be approved to be a part-owner of the Chiefs. Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback, was recently approved to purchase a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared that while he found the idea amusing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that if Taylor Swift is "interested" in this investment opportunity, then "she has the capacity to do it."

The statement comes on the heels of Tom Brady's lengthy wait for approval, as NFL owners expressed concerns about the seven-time Super Bowl champ being both a Fox NFL analyst and a partial owner of an NFL team. Brady’s move will include certain restrictions including limited access to other teams' facilities and broadcast production meetings.

Taylor Swift’s career switch

As Swift’s commercially successful Eras Tour nears its conclusion this year, the "Blank Space" singer, who has been balancing her romance with Travis Kelce and her music career, is now making a notable career switch. On Tuesday, October 15, she made an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America, revealing that she will soon be adding the title of author to her impressive career achievement list.

Taylor Swift is releasing two new products exclusively at Target this Black Friday. First, she'll unveil an official anthology of her album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Second, she'll publish a 256-page book about her recent tour, featuring never-before-seen photos and personal stories.