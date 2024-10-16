Travis Kelce had ‘mixed feelings’ during cosy baseball date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up on his recent baseball date with Taylor Swift. On Monday, the famous couple was spotted cosying up at Yankees Stadium for the first game of the MLB American League Championship, where the New York Yankees won 5 - 2 over Cleveland Guardians. Calling himself a “Cleveland kid,” the Chiefs tight end discussed having “mixed feelings” during the game on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday. Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Travis Kelce reveals he had ‘mixed feelings’ during baseball date with Taylor Swift

“I’m in hostile territory cause it’s the Bronx Bombers, and I’m at Yankee Stadium and the playoffs, and I’m over here cheering for the Guards cause I’m a Cleveland kid, and I want to see Cleveland win a f**king World Series,” the NFL star said on the podcast he co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

Kelce went on to say that he was torn between enjoying his time with the Cruel Summer hitmaker and being disappointed with his team's loss. “It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody, all our friends… came, we had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us,” he said.

Though his team suffered a loss, Kelce said that the game “was fun and exciting.” “Even though the Guards couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting game,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said, adding that it was “cool to see Yankee Stadium because I always wanted to see that thing in person, in a playoff game, in a hostile environment.”

“And it didn’t disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved man, it was awesome,” Kelce continued. “I think it’s just the intensity, you know, you play all those, what is it, 162 games, for these moments and every single pitch matters,” he added.