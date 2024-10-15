Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce snuggle up at baseball date in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted snuggled up on a date as the temperature saw the initial drop. The couple attended the first game of the MLB American League Championship at the Yankees Stadium on Monday, October 14. The match saw the New York Yankees going up against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take a romantic trip to NYC, concluding with a baseball game date. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift and Kelce’s romantic date at the Yankees

The couple wore matching black outfits and baseball caps for their date where Kelce’s cap read “Midnight Rodeo”. As the temperature shifted and dropped to somewhere near 50 degrees, the two wore matching black jackets. During the game, the sportscaster said, “Taylor Swift here with big Cleveland fan Travis Kelce.” Swift and Kelce concluded their romantic getaway to New York City with their baseball game date. The duo was first spotted in the city on October 11 along with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for a double date.

Swift recently made headlines when she did not attend a few of Kelce’s games after being a regular on days Kansas City Chiefs played, given her Eras Tour is on a short hiatus. It was reported that the Locer songstress was busy with her tour rehearsals which will kick off in Miami this month. The two could take up a trip to NYC as Kansas City observed its Bye Week with no NFL matches lined up, as reported by People magazine.

Swift and Kelce engaged?

The couple was the talk of the town recently as rumours spread that the two were engaged. Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman claimed that he heard of the couple’s engagement and they were planning to tie the knot soon. However, according to People magazine, Swift and Kelce were not engaged and the rumours were not backed up by concrete evidence.

Kelce’s next game is scheduled for Sunday, October 20 and will play against San Francisco 49ers. The game is a rematch of the Super Bowl played last year and will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. So far the Chiefs has maintained a record of 5-0 and are one of two undefeated teams.