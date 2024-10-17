Drake and Jennifer Lopez ‘flirting’ after ‘fool’ Ben let her go: ‘He wants second chance…'

Drake isn’t wasting any time swooping in after Jennifer Lopez’s split from Ben Affleck! According to sources, the rapper has been in regular, flirty contact with J.Lo ever since news of her divorce broke. Fresh off her breakup with Ben Affleck, the singer is reportedly fielding flirty texts and calls from the Canadian rapper. Rumour has it, Drake's been dropping sweet nothings and reminding her of their good time from years back. Drake and Jennifer Lopez's old picture(Via X)

Drake and JLO exchanging ‘flirty’ texts

According to InTouch Weekly, the rapper, who had a brief romance with the Jenny From the Block singer years ago, has allegedly been waiting for a "second chance" to re-enter his former fling's life. Lopez and Affleck recently called it quits, filing for divorce after nearly two years of marriage. A source says that Drake has reached out to the singer recently, being very sweet and telling her what a “fool” Affleck is for letting her go.

They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” the source informed the outlet. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot,” they added.

Lopez and Drake were briefly linked in 2017 when the singer mentioned on The Daily Show that they were "hanging out," though she clarified they were not together. The rapper even met her kids, Emme and Max, and they were seen hyping each other up. However, their short-lived romance soon came to an end.

Drake ‘ready to satisfy’ JLO

As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” the insider continues. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

The Atlas star filed for divorce on the same date, the lovebirds tied the wedding knot 2 years ago. The rumours of their separation made waves when the Accountant 2 star left their shared house to live in a rented property in Brentwood close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their shared kids.

Jennifer Lopez is wary of Drake's player reputation, but he's got her attention with his charm and discretion, the insider noted. While she's not ready for a serious relationship, Lopez appreciates the attention and flirtation Drake offers.

“When Jennifer’s ready to take things to the next level with Canadian rapper, the source says the rapper is prepared to “drop everything and meet her wherever she wants,” adding, “It’s just a matter of her being in the right head space.

Jlo opens up about her split with Ben Affleck

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly announce their split together, Lopez recently told Interview magazine, “There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody,” when asked about what she is looking for in a romantic partner. It's been a challenging year for her, with the end of her marriage, a canceled stadium tour, a not-so-great comeback, and a starring role in the highly anticipated film Unstoppable

Jennifer Lopez got real about the ups and downs she’s faced recently, from her split with Ben Affleck to canceling her tour, and how it’s all shaped her. She talked about pushing through the pain and realizing just how strong she is. Despite the heartache, she doesn’t have any regrets.

“I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, ‘That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like.’ And then I thought, ‘No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go,’” the singer explained. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, “F–k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago.”