Last photo of Liam Payne in elevator minutes before his death surfaces: He was behaving ‘erratically’

A chilling final photo of Liam Payne has emerged, showing the former One Direction star returning to his Buenos Aires hotel just hours before his fatal fall from a balcony. The image, shared by local media, shows the 31-year-old leaning against a wall in the hotel lobby, moments before taking the lift to his room at Hotel CasaSur. Payne, who staff claimed was behaving ‘erratically’, died instantly from severe injuries, including a fractured skull. Singer Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Last Photo of Liam Payne surfaces before fatal fall

Late Wednesday night, 31-year-old Liam Payne, in Argentina to support his former bandmate, Niall Horan, was caught on surveillance cameras entering an elevator at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, according to Daily Mail. He reportedly fell from the hotel's third floor shortly after. The haunting final image, shared by local media, shows Payne in a white sleeveless top, his arm tattoos clearly visible.

The show's presenters described the photo as the last known image of the young singer before his tragic death. Emergency services confirmed Payne's identity through his passport, though police have yet to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his fall.

How did Liam Payne die?

Payne, a beloved member of the boy band One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, reportedly suffered a fatal skull fracture when he fell from his hotel balcony. “Based on what the team observed, he had a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death,” said Alberto Crescenti, chief of Buenos Aires emergency services.

“The team could do absolutely nothing. Resuscitation efforts were futile, as it was confirmed that he had already died. The entire body had very serious injuries,” he added.

Payne was behaving ‘erratically’

The chilling details of Liam Payne's final moments have emerged in a 911 call. Witnesses reported that the singer was behaving erratically and had to be physically restrained before his fatal fall. The hotel's reception staff made desperate calls to emergency services, describing Payne as being "destructive" and in need of immediate assistance.

“Well, we have a guest who is drunk on drugs and alcohol. And, well, he’s… When he’s conscious, he’s breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone,

please,” the clearly distressed manager was heard on call, according to the POST.

What triggered his behaviour is still unknown. Payne was in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate, to support his former bandmate, Niall Horan, during a performance. “We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if this guest’s life is at risk. They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk,” the manager was heard informing the police after sharing the location of the hotel.

The circumstances surrounding Payne's death remain unclear, with conflicting reports suggesting both intentional and accidental possibilities. Pablo Policicchio, a representative from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security, stated that the musician had "jumped" from the balcony of his hotel room. However, this statement has not been definitively confirmed.