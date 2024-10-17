Liam Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry's allegations go viral following singer's death: Watch

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has passed away in Argentina following an apparent fall from the third floor of his hotel. The shocking news comes amid ongoing legal disputes involving his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, who had recently filed a lawsuit against him. Liam Payne, former One Direction member, has died in Argentina after a fall, amidst legal disputes with ex-fiancée Maya Henry, who has made alarming allegations against him.(File Images/TikTok/ Maya Henry)

Following the announcement of Liam’s passing, a TikTok video of Maya Henry surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), in which she made disturbing allegations against the late singer.

ALSO READ| Liam Payne death: Singer’s last Instagram post was a happy memory with One Direction bandmates

Maya called Liam's behaviour ‘weird’ as…

Maya claimed that Liam had persistently contacted her after their breakup, despite her attempts to distance herself. “Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone… always from different phone numbers,” she said.

Maya further alleged that Liam went to great lengths to reach her, even creating new iCloud accounts to communicate with her. “He’ll create new iCloud accounts to message me. He’s the one that is constantly doing weird s*it. He says that he preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him, and they won’t tell on him,” she said.

Another video that resurfaced after Liam’s death showed Maya accusing him of using “manipulation tactics” to hinder her professional endeavours. In the clip, Maya claimed, “One of his friends calling me and my mom being like ‘Oh you know this isn’t a good time for him, I don't think you should put the book out, you know he is not doing well, and if something happens to him, not only are you gonna blame yourself but the whole world's gonna blame you.'”

Now many have begun to draw connections between Maya’s ongoing legal battle with Liam, her upcoming book release, and the timing of his death. According to reports, Maya, whose father is personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry, had accused Liam of repeatedly reaching out to her family and friends, including her mother, Azteca Henry.

ALSO READ| Liam Payne's ex-fiancee issued a cease and desist days before his death: Messy legal woes and rift unravelled

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Maya said that she was “obviously in shock” upon hearing the news of Liam’s death at the age of 31.

Maya's attorneys, Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna, have been handling the case for now. “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” lawyers told Daily Mail.