Liam Payne death: Singer’s last Instagram post was a happy memory with One Direction bandmates

Liam’s final Insta post

The singer, 31, was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for former bandmate Niall Horan's tour when he died after allegedly falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on Wednesday.

Just weeks before his death, Liam took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photograph with his former bandmates, in what has now become his last Instagram post. The post was a tribute to the late American documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock.

The throwback picture features Liam alongside Niall, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, and late filmmaker Morgan Spurlock.

Sharing the picture, the father of one wrote, “Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you."

Fans get emotional

His fans are devastated by the news of his death and took to the comment section of the post to share heartfelt tributes. The well-wishers expressed their disbelief and sorrow on the platform.

“The 4 will meet again but at Liam's funeral,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “This isn't a joke pls come back”.

“14 year old me is heartbroken, rest in heaven legend,” read one comment, with another adding, "Rest in peace Liam. Thanks for being a big special part of my childhood. I wish this was a joke or sth. Sorry about them saying you were an attention seeker. Now One direction will never be the same for me. You deserved much more than this ending”.

“1d is gonna comeback, but at the wrong place,” shared one user.

Liam rose to fame with the formation of One Direction on the X Factor, having first auditioned for the show in 2008. Despite an initial setback, he returned to audition for the 2010 series, which led to him joining forces with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, propelling them to global stardom.

Liam Payne dead

The former One Direction member was enjoying a getaway in Buenos Aires with his present girlfriend Kate Cassidy when he tragically fell from the third floor of a hotel, as per reports.

According to multiple reports, state police confirmed that he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It is suspected that Liam plummeted approximately 13 or 14 metres, sustaining "very serious injuries incompatible with life with no possibility of resuscitation”.