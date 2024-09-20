Zayn Malik fans lose it over Khai’s full name reveal amid reports Gigi Hadid ‘wants’ baby with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik fans are on cloud nine as Gigi Hadid revealed their daughter’s full name during Khai’s fabulous 4th birthday bash! On September 19, the model shared a heartwarming video of her little one, followed by a string of photographs. The highlight? A ‘Descendant’ themed scroll unveiling Khai's full name, which proudly carries Zayn’s last name. Soon after, the usually private singer made a rare appearance, posting a picture with his little girl and writing a heart-melting caption. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai turns 4(IG- gigihadid, ZaynMalik)

In other news, sources say Hadid, who has been dating actor Bradley Cooper for some time now, might be considering baby number two, as friends believe they’re a “perfect fit.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter turns 4

“Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week,” Gigi captioned the post. “She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk,” she added.

The photos captured several adorable moments shared by the mother-daughter duo, who usually keep a low profile when together—quite a contrast to Hadid’s glamorous profession. From Khai's whimsical water adventures and pony rides to her artistic endeavors and culinary experiments, the images were as heartwarming as they were delightful.

Also read: Star reporter Olivia Nuzzi accepts having a brief affair with RFK, NY Magazine Apologises and places her on leave

However, it was the photograph of a "Descendants"-themed scroll that truly caught the attention of Gigi and Zayn fans. The scroll revealed Khai's full name, "Khai Malik," a detail that Hadid had kept under wraps for years. Fans were thrilled, as she had previously been hesitant to mention her daughter's surname publicly especially after the former couple decided to part ways.

“Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love,” Gigi concluded her message.

“hereby request the pleasure of your company Khai Malik” @zaynmalik best baba in the world,” a social media user commented. “I’m not crying u are,” a second one wrote with teary eyed emoji. “KHAI MALIK STOP IM SOBBING,” another added. “The ‘Khai Malik’ makes me so happy!!!!”

Zayn Malik celebrates daughter’s fourth birthday

Despite not being together with his former partner, Zayn never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude for having a daughter whom he calls "the most important person" in his personal journey. "I love you more than words can express, and I'm beyond proud to call you my daughter," Zayn, 31, wrote in an Instagram birthday post, alongside a picture of him carrying Khai in his arms by the seashore. “I’m grateful for every second I get to spend with you as you become the incredible person I know you already are.”

Also read: NYC Covid czar Jay Varma brags attending ‘drug-fueled sex parties’ on hidden camera during pandemic

"Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” he added. Gigi and Zayn had a pretty rocky relationship that went in and out for five years before they had their baby Khai in 2020. Even though they ended up splitting up in 2021, they decided to keep co-parenting Khai, reportedly on a 50-50 custody basis.

Earlier in an interview with Sunday Times, the model revealed that she is happy that her daughter, “Can be with both parents.”

Gigi Hadid ‘wants baby with’ Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s PDA filled public outings with Bradley Cooper has undoubtedly set the tinsel town abuzz with speculations. According to an insider, Hadid is all-in on the actor and sees him as the perfect match. However, her friends believe there’s a hint of uncertainty from Cooper’s side. A source told Life&Style, “Gigi’s friends know she’s looking for something more serious than a casual fling, unlike her previous relationship with Leo DiCaprio.”

Hadid has apparently dropped subtle hints to Cooper about wanting to expand their family, but the actor seems to be taking things more slowly. The insider revealed, “She’s made it clear she’d like a second baby, but he’s very much a go-with-the-flow kind of guy.”