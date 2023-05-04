'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda pics and videos take over Twitter on Star Wars Day

May 4 holds a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans. Why? Every year the loyal fans of the franchise observe this day to show their love for the Star Wars films and its many TV spin offs. Expectedly, many also take to social media to share posts related to the day. This year is no different and Twitter is flooded with Star Wars related tweets. Amid those, many are sharing pictures and videos of a character lovingly called Baby Yoda. May 4 is marked has Star Wars Day. Many people have shared Baby Yoda memes today.

Grogu, colloquially called Baby Yoda, is a character from a recent spin-off of a show related to Star Wars called The Mandalorian. The adorable character became a favourite among fans since its first appearance. And today, people are showing their love for Star Wars Day by sharing posts showcasing Baby Yoda.

“Happy Star Wars Day to all you fans out there!” posted a Twitter user and shared this meme:

“Baby Yoda is here to wish you all a happy Star Wars Day,” posted another. They shared a picture of a cake shaped like Baby Yoda.

Here’s some more tweets:

“May the 4th be with you! Today is "Star Wars" Day, the unofficial holiday when fans express their love for the franchise (and notably, Baby Yoda),” wrote a Twitter user. “May the 4th be with You,” posted another.

Are you celebrating Star Wars Day too? Will you observe the day by posting about Baby Yoda or something else?