May the 4th be With You: Movies, memes, and merchandise you can't miss

Thursday will see fans of the beloved Star Wars franchise come together from galaxy far far away, to celebrate the biggest Star Wars day of the year. Memes, memes and memes! (Image Credit: Reddit)

May 4, affectionately referred to as“May the 4th be With You” (May the Force be With You), is an occasion that pays homage to George Lucas’ Star Wars saga.

The fourth day of May holds special significance in the Star Wars galaxy. This is because it features a turn of phrase that has become a meme with the franchise's iconic Jedi slogan, “May the Force Be With You.”

Interestingly, the origins of this meme can be traced back to 1978 when Star Wars devotees used to greet each other on the Fourth of May, as documented by Lucasfilm. Since then it evolved into a rallying cry for fans of the sci-fi franchise.

To commemorate the auspicious occasion, many fans have donned special Star Wars uniforms and costumes such as Storm Troopers costumes, Vader helms, Jedi robes, Mandalorian armor, and more, immersing them in the Star Wars universe. Back in 2015 astronauts aboard the International Space Station celebrated the day by watching the iconic Anakin Skywalker trilogy.

Movies to binge on Star Wars Day:

Star Wars fans could binge-watch all the Star Wars films, animated shows, and live-action series on Disney+

Star Wars films and series to watch in chronological order:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace Episode II: Attack of the Clones Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series) Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: The Bad Batch Solo: A Star Wars Story Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Rebels Andor Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Episode IV: A New Hope Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Episode VI: Return of the Jedi The Mandalorian Season 1, 2, and 3 The Book of Boba Fett Star Wars: Resistance Episode VII: The Force Awakens Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Grab your favourite Star Wars merch:

Undeniably, Star Wars is the most lucrative franchise to date, with several creatives adapting its famous characters into entire merchandise lines, including an arsenal of apparel and Lego products.

Fans and collectors of Star Wars merchandise can relive the joy of the franchise on this special day, with the opportunity to purchase numerous time-limited crafts such as Luke Skywalker’s Legacy Lightsaber, Darth Vader helmet, Mandalorian helmet, Dar Saber, Star Wars Jedi edition of PlayStation 5 and more.

5 best May the 4th memes: