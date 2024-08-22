Gigi Hadid reveals rare photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai rocking a custom Versace robe

Gigi Hadid has treated fans to a heartwarming glimpse into her family life by sharing rare photos of her daughter. The supermodel shared a series of adorable snaps of 3-year-old Khai Malik, looking absolutely precious in a custom Versace robe. Gigi, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, reportedly spent her summer bonding with her little one, enjoying quality time together by the river. Supermodel Gigi Hadid shares rare, adorable photos of her daughter Khai, showcasing their fun summer together(gigihadid Instagram)

Gigi Hadid shares rare snaps of daughter Khai

The supermodel has been fiercely protective of her daughter Khai's privacy since her birth. While there have been a few accidental glimpses, Gigi has largely kept Khai's face hidden from the public eye. Now, in a heartwarming Instagram post titled "Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds," Gigi has shared a series of adorable snaps featuring her little one. Although she didn’t forget to hide her face, we can still see the two of them having a blast together.

Also read: Ben Affleck flies back to LA and ditches wedding ring ‘for good’ hours after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

From snuggling on the couch to exploring the great outdoors, Khai and Gigi are the ultimate mother-daughter duo. They even have fun sipping cool drinks from a garden hose, sharing feet in the river moment and climbing up the side of a bounce house among other fun activities.

Khai sports custom Versace

Khai, Gigi Hadid's adorable daughter, is already proving to be a fashionista in the making. The nearly 4-year-old was spotted sporting a stylish pink Versace robe in a poolside photo, clearly following in her superstar mom's stylish footsteps. She completed her look with a cosy cardigan, white tights, and metallic gold ballet flats that featured her name "Khai" embroidered on the back. Gigi shares Khai with her ex-partner, Zayn Malik.

Also read: US job market meltdown: 818K jobs disappeared overnight in biggest revision since 2009

Zayn Malik shares insights about his bond with his daughter

Gigi and Zayn might have parted ways, but the singer remains extremely close to his daughter, Khai. Back in May, he even shared how his little one is beginning to understand what her father does for a living and more about making music. "She asks everybody, whenever there's a song on the radio, 'Is my Baba singing?'" he revealed to People. "Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already. I know it sounds ridiculous because she's 3, but her retention of language, especially when it’s presented in a musical way, has been amazing. She’ll remember every song she likes," he continued.

The former One Direction star also mentioned a special skill Khai has got from her mother. "She's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff," he told Zach Sang Show in May. "You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."