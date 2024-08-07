Fashion alert: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa show how to ace Y2K-inspired big belts
While belts have always stayed in our wardrobes as an essential, the Y2K-inspired strappy cincher has become the hot accessory as endorsed by fashionistas.
Utility for functionality
Take notes from actor Sonam A Kapoor and opt for a utility belt to amp up your basic midi dress. Keeping the tone earthy, choose a tan-hued utility belt that comes with two pockets to carry your essentials and pair it with a burnt-orange midi number. For a minimal style, go for a tan-coloured leather mini bag, deep brown loafers and gold metal accessories.
Double trouble
Want to put your best fashion foot forward? Emulate actor Kriti Sanon's fit in a monochrome maroon outfit with a turtleneck top and two thigh-high slit detailed skirt. For a chic finish, add a dark brown criss-cross belt and boots in the same hue to break the monotony.
Studded save
Perfect for monsoon, recreate this look if you are too lazy to dress up! Like actor Khushi Kapoor, jazz up a head-to-toe black look featuring a crop top and denim skirt with a black studded belt for a dash of punk in your step. Stepping for a night out? Like singer Dua Lipa, accessorise your black leather bodycon dress with a black leather studded belt and silver chains.
Cowboy calling
For a casual and understated fit, slip into a striped white shirt and washed out, low-waist jeans like actor Athiya Shetty. Simply run a cowboy-style belt through the denim loops and let the big buckle make an edgy statement.
Made for suede
Recently, model Gigi Hadid grabbed eyeballs as she wore a yellow school-girl look for the the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Looking ravishing in a bandeau leather top and a low-rise pleated skirt, she elevated it with a chunky brown suede belt.
Wear your heart on your waist
Actor Cate Blanchett recently made an appearance wearing a double denim look and added a little sleaze to her look with a thick, sculptural belt. The pièce de résistance in the outfit was the brown belt with a heart-shaped wooden buckle with a retro twist, and a matching pair of heels.
Gilded glamour
As model Naomi Campbell strutted down the Balmain’s men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in a showstopping ensemble, the life-sized gold bouquet adorning a wide gold belt, held by faux gold hands was the highlight.
Style guide: Belting it the right way
- Accessorise toga or pleated dresses with a broad belt to accentuate your waist
- Broad belts can be used as the main accessory with plain bodycon and flared midi dresses
- Pair an elasticated broad belt with a crop top and skirt or pants
- Wear a corset belt as part of the blouse with a saree
- Make big belts as the hero accessory in double-belt styling and statement belts
Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya