Fashion alert: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa show how to ace Y2K-inspired big belts

Utility for functionality From Kriti Sanon, Naomi Campbell to Sonam A Kapoor, big belts are all the rage this season(Photos: Instagram)

Sonam A Kapoor dons a utility belt with a midi dress(Photo: Instagram)

Take notes from actor Sonam A Kapoor and opt for a utility belt to amp up your basic midi dress. Keeping the tone earthy, choose a tan-hued utility belt that comes with two pockets to carry your essentials and pair it with a burnt-orange midi number. For a minimal style, go for a tan-coloured leather mini bag, deep brown loafers and gold metal accessories.

Double trouble

Kriti Sanon in a criss-cross belt with a maroon dress(Photo: Instagram)

Want to put your best fashion foot forward? Emulate actor Kriti Sanon's fit in a monochrome maroon outfit with a turtleneck top and two thigh-high slit detailed skirt. For a chic finish, add a dark brown criss-cross belt and boots in the same hue to break the monotony.

Studded save

Khushi Kapoor and Dua Lipa opt for studded black belts to elevate their all-black outfits(Photos: Instagram)

Perfect for monsoon, recreate this look if you are too lazy to dress up! Like actor Khushi Kapoor, jazz up a head-to-toe black look featuring a crop top and denim skirt with a black studded belt for a dash of punk in your step. Stepping for a night out? Like singer Dua Lipa, accessorise your black leather bodycon dress with a black leather studded belt and silver chains.

Cowboy calling

Athiya Shetty pairs her casual fit with a cowboy style belt(Photo: Instagram)

For a casual and understated fit, slip into a striped white shirt and washed out, low-waist jeans like actor Athiya Shetty. Simply run a cowboy-style belt through the denim loops and let the big buckle make an edgy statement.

Made for suede

Gigi Hadid styles her bandeau top and low-rise skirt with a light brown suede belt(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, model Gigi Hadid grabbed eyeballs as she wore a yellow school-girl look for the the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Looking ravishing in a bandeau leather top and a low-rise pleated skirt, she elevated it with a chunky brown suede belt.

Wear your heart on your waist

Cate Blanchett in a double denim look and a brown thick, sculptural belt(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Cate Blanchett recently made an appearance wearing a double denim look and added a little sleaze to her look with a thick, sculptural belt. The pièce de résistance in the outfit was the brown belt with a heart-shaped wooden buckle with a retro twist, and a matching pair of heels.

Gilded glamour

Naomi Campbell walks the runway in a Balmain gold bouquet belt(Photo: Instagram)

As model Naomi Campbell strutted down the Balmain’s men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in a showstopping ensemble, the life-sized gold bouquet adorning a wide gold belt, held by faux gold hands was the highlight.

Style guide: Belting it the right way

Accessorise toga or pleated dresses with a broad belt to accentuate your waist

Broad belts can be used as the main accessory with plain bodycon and flared midi dresses

Pair an elasticated broad belt with a crop top and skirt or pants

Wear a corset belt as part of the blouse with a saree

Make big belts as the hero accessory in double-belt styling and statement belts

Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya