Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Maya Henry gets hate messages from fans after his death: ‘He is dead because of you’

Singer Liam Payne’s ex-fiancee Maya Henry is getting a barrage of hateful comments and messages on social media following the death of the One Direction star. While she is yet to react to the death of his former boyfriend, fans are targeting Maya with cruel remarks, blaming her for his passing. Also read: Liam Payne's ex-fiancee issued a cease and desist days before his death: Messy legal woes and rift unravelled Maya Henry had an on and off relationship with Liam Payne.

Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry gets hate

Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. Local police confirmed the incident occurred at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in Palermo. As soon as the news of his death emerged, Maya has been receiving hate comments on her latest Instagram post.

Liam’s fans have flooded Maya’s comment section with hate comments. One fan wrote, “Are you happy now? Liam didn’t deserve this ending.” Another one said, “It’s all your fault.”

“Wow a man is now dead. BE KIND ALWAYS, remove all your disgusting tik toks you’ve won. He’s gone. RIP,” a third user said. One fan wrote, “LIAM PAYNE IS DEAD BECAUSE OF YOU”, while one shared, “Are you happy?”

“Are you healed now?” read one comment, with another reading, “Happy? you need to be careful with your words”.

“You know what you did,” wrote one fan. Another user shared, “Now you have all the attention”.

Maya gets some support

Amid all the hate, a section of social media users came out in Maya’s support, some even asking her to turn off her comment section. “Maya, I am sorry that everybody is blaming you for talking about what you went through please don’t let them bring you down you have every right to speak on it,” wrote one,

Another one said, “People blaming her for Liam’s death is so stupid. victims are allowed to tell their stories, she couldn’t have foreseen this death happening. You all need to grow up”.

The two had been in a tumultuous relationship. Just days before Liam’s death, Maya, 23, had reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to him after she alleged that he contacted her, according to the Daily Mail. The former couple was reportedly engaged before ending their relationship in 2022. In a TikTok posted on October 6, Maya had claimed that her ex, whom she doesn’t name but connects to 'One Direction fans’, continues to message her.

At the time of his death, Liam was dating model Kate Cassidy. He was previously with Cheryl Cole. They welcomed their son, named Bear, in 2017.

Liam Payne dead at 31

On Wednesday, the former member of One Direction band died allegedly from a fall from his third-floor hotel room in Argentina. He was reportedly acting erratically before the tragedy, with some reports stating that he smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby, following which he was escorted to his room with the help of people.

According to a local Argentinian TV broadcast, a 911 call audio has been released in which the hotel owner is describing Liam as a “guest who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol and is destroying the whole room”. The owner is requesting for assistance. The star was found dead at around 5 pm local time. He embarked on his Argentinian trip earlier this year to reconcile with former bandmate Niall Horan, who was scheduled to perform in the South American country. The investigation around his death is on.