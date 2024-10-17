Liam Payne was ‘effectively dead’ when born: History of health issues that plagued late One Direction member

Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 31, was reported dead after he fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, as per the police's statement. Liam has had a history of health issues since birth which he detailed in the 2011 book Dare to Dream - Life as One Direction. (Also Read – Liam Payne's Buenos Aires hotel manager's 911 call revealed: 'A guest who is on drugs is destroying...') Liam Payne had a history of health issues since birth

What Liam said in the book

Liam revealed in the book that he was born “effectively dead.” The doctors couldn't diagnose the issue initially. While he seemed okay eventually, there were underlying issues. "I was born three weeks early and I kept being ill. From the age of zero to four I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn't working properly and it had scarred. I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better," Liam said in the book, as quoted by Digital Spy.

“I've still got both kidneys but one doesn't work so I have to be careful not to drink too much, even water, and I have to keep myself as healthy as possible,” Liam added in the book. Liam was one of five members of One Direction, which formed when they each auditioned for the British singing competition series The X Factor in 2010. They had six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts by the time they disbanded in 2016 and a highly loyal fan base, known as “Directioners,” many of whom were teen girls.

Liam's death

The Buenos Aires police on Wednesday rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 pm local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Liam had been vocal about struggling with alcoholism, posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel where he said he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.