Liam Payne's Buenos Aires hotel manager's 911 call revealed: 'A guest who is on drugs is destroying...'

Liam Payne, the British singer best known for his stint with the popular band One Direction, died on Wednesday. The 31-year-old reportedly fell off the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Details are now emerging of the singer's final moments that may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A chilling 911 call from the hotel manager has also surfaced, shedding some light on the events that led to the tragedy. Singer Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The final moments of Liam Payne's life

As per reports in TMZ and other media outlets, Liam may have been intoxicated in the final hours before his death. He allegedly 'smashed his laptop' in the hotel lobby and had to be escorted back to his room. Reuters reported that the police were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

An audio of the 911 call from the hotel manager to the police has been aired by an Argentine news channel. It shows the owner/manager as saying, "We have a guest who is on drugs and is destroying the whole room, so we need someone to come." Reuters also corroborated this, saying that the call was a distressed one. "When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone," the worker said, adding that the guest's life was at risk because their room had a balcony.

Liam Payne's death

The hotel manager reportedly heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel. The police arrived to find a man had fallen over the balcony in his room, as per a statement from Buenos Aires police. The deceased was later confirmed to be the British singer. A crowd of fans gathered outside the hotel, some hugging each other and crying.

Liam Payne is survived by a son named Bear, whom he had with British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.