Gigi Hadid ‘will always have a special place’ in her heart for ex Zayn Malik: Are they getting back together?

Having sparked romance rumours with Bradley Cooper in October 2023, Gigi Hadid's relationship with him has been going strong. However, she will always be bonded in one way or another to a meaningful past flame, especially considering she shares her daughter Khai with him. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up in 2021 year after six years of dating.

Years before Cooper walked into her life, the supermodel was linked with the former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik in November 2015. They ultimately went their separate ways in 2021. Their years-long on-and-off relationship reportedly ran its course after the exes got entangled in a nasty dispute with Hadid's Yolanda. Despite the residual resentment (or not), the exes amicably continued co-parenting their beloved daughter, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Though purportedly “crazy about Bradley right now,” Hadid is possibly retracing her steps to her ancient romance with the boy band album in a page-turning twist.

Also read | Ben Affleck is ‘messing with JLo’s head'; pals worry he has become a ‘love addict’ and is ‘falling into a toxic pattern’

Gigi Hadid has ‘totally forgiven’ Zayn Malik

Given their shared bitter history and how they went through a “horrible break-up,” the former couple has still been on the same team for their daughter’s sake. A source recently told Life & Style that while working through those emotions, Zayn and Gigi are “getting along really well again.”

Hadid respects Malik's growth. Having “really mellowed out,” the “Pillowtalk” singer is apparently in “a much better place now, mentally and emotionally.”

“It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi,” the insider added, as they also stressed how the Guest In Residence founder “will always have a special place in her heart for” Zayn.

Impressed with all the work he’s put into his character development arc and how good he is with their daughter Khai, Hadid has reportedly forgiven the English singer “for what he put her through.”

In September, the pair celebrate their kid’s 4th birthday. Although it’s unclear if Zayn attended the Baby Yoda-themed bash Gigi threw for her, he bared his heart to Khai in an Instagram message, calling her the “most important person” in his life.

“Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” he captioned a post dedicated to his young girl, featuring a picture of the two at the beach.

Also read | NSYNC reunion? Justin Timberlake's search for ‘good publicity’ after DWI arrest to revive boy band roots and…

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting back together?

The insider doesn’t detract from the fact Gigi and the Silver Linings Playbook actor have a good thing going on. Supposedly setting the record straight on how she isn’t “pining” for the One Direction alum or even mulling over the idea of “getting him back,” the insider still doesn’t entirely shut the door on the Gigi-Zayn story.

“But who knows what could happen down the line, especially since he’s still single and Bradley isn’t exactly moving quickly on proposing to Gigi. Everyone knows Zayn’s still in love with her so it’s very possible he could win her back. She’s certainly saying nothing but good things about him at the moment,” they said.

Irrespective of where either of these equations is headed, there’s no denying that the red thread of co-parenting fate ties Hadid and Malik together. It’s not guaranteed whether that will change their connection for the better or worse, but their daughter Khai remains the one constant at the centre of this family situation.

“She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!!” Hadid wrote on a birthday post celebrating her baby girl.