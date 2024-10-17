Liam Payne's family breaks silence on former One Direction singer's death

Liam Payne's family is left “heartbroken” by his tragic death at 31 on Wednesday. They told Daily Mail at their home in Wolverhampton, UK, that they are “utterly devastated.” Per the outlet, the late singer's older sisters, Nicola and Ruth, arrived at the house Thursday morning. British singer-songwriter Liam Payne poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. Liam Payne, who died aged 31 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, on October 16, 2024 spent more than half his life in the public eye as a member of one of the world's most successful boy bands. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (AFP)

Liam Payne's family breaks silence on his tragic death

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” Payne's family said in a statement to CNN. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” they added.

The Strip That Down singer was reportedly close to his parents, who left their home at around midnight Thursday, just hours after the singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I’m not sure if they had bags,” a neighbour said of his grieving parents.

“You can’t imagine what they are going through. I know Liam liked to get back here when he could. They will be utterly heartbroken as they very close,” the local resident added, per Daily Mail.

Tributes pour in for Liam Payne after his untimely death

Just hours after the news of Payne's death broke, the music community came together on social media to mourn the loss of a young singer. “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone,” wrote Charlie Puth.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton wrote, “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.” “RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young,” wrote rapper Flavor Flav.