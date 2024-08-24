Paris Hilton reveals why Britney Spears frequently stops by her Los Angeles home: ‘She just loves…’

Britney Spears' fans expressed concerns around her mental health after the pop singer was caught up in a hotel bust-up with her rumoured ex-boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles in May. Paris Hilton said that Britney Spears has been “dancing to” her upcoming album, Infinite Icon, which is set to release on September 6.(Insta/Hilton)

Speaking about her well-being, an insider told Page Six: “I hate to say it, but the way this is all going - this is what we feared,” adding that the singer has “serious mental health issues and was going completely off the rails.”

The good news for her fans is that she is still thick as thieves with Paris Hilton and loves visiting her Los Angeles home, “especially the babies”.

Appearing on TalkShopLive, Hilton discussed how frequently Spears visits her home, as well as how much she time she spends with her “babies.”

43-year-old Hilton shares two kids, son Phoenix, 1, and a 9-month-old girl named London, with her spouse Carter Reum.

“Britney was over here a couple weeks ago because she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix. It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much,” she informed.

Paris Hilton claims Britney Spears loves her two songs

Spears, 42, and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are parents to boys Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

Speaking about her forthcoming projects, Hilton said that Spears has been “dancing to” her new album, Infinite Icon, which will be released on September 6.

The billionaire mogul further revealed that Spears' two favorite songs by her are Chasin, which features Meghan Trainor, and I'm Free, which includes Rina Sawayama.

Hilton went to say that she used to listen to her songs “on repeat” with Spears.

She clarified, “That was all we listened to in the car.” “Going into the club, the DJ would play the songs. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun.”