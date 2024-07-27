Britney Spears claims the angry post is ‘fake news’, Halsey responds with “And I…”

Halsey recently released her music video for her new song Lucky which featured her dressed up as Britney Spears. The music video did not sit well with Britney as she felt the video had“violated” and “harassed” her. She posted about her feelings regarding Halsey’s music video on X. However, she later claimed that the post was not written by her. Britney claimed the angry post against Halsey was ‘fake news’, Halsey responded with love.(@britneyspears/X,@halsey/X)

Britney calls out the post against Halsey as ‘fake news’

On Friday Britney took to micro-blogging platform, X to express her thoughts after watching Halsey’s new music video for her song Lucky. The singer was offended by the way she was presented in the video and wrote, “For obvious reasons, I'm very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all,” as reported by The Mirror.

Britney recently deleted her Instagram account as she wanted to focus on mental health and she added, “I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

However, she immediately took the post down and claimed that it was not posted by her instead someone else wrote it via her phone. She called the angry post against Halsey “fake news” and wrote in a new post, “That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it."

Halsey’s aforementioned video dove deep into the singer’s struggles with mental health and channelled Britney’s look from her era in her music video. She took inspiration from Britney's

Halsey responds to Britney with love

Amid the ensuing fake news drama, Halsey responded to Britney’s statement with love. She wrote on X, “And I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday.”

Halsey also interpolated Monica’s Angel of Mine into her music video for the new track.