Justin Timberlake was 'not intoxicated during the arrest,' attorney claims

Justin Timberlake was arrested in a DWI case in June of this year in Sag. Harbour, New York. In a following hearing of the case on Friday, July 26, Timberlake’s attorneys claimed in the court that the singer was not under the influence when he was arrested for the felony. His lawyer addressed the reporters after the hearing in court. FILE- Pop star Timberlake’s lawyer said Friday, July 26, 2024, that the singer wasn’t intoxicated as he seeks to get his drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in documents submitted by police. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer claims he was not drunk during arrest

The Sexyback singer’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr. claimed in the court that the singer was “not intoxicated” when he was arrested by the Sag Harbour police in a DWI case. Burke asked the court to dismiss the case outright as he cited alleged errors of the police department while making the arrest. Justice Carl Irace of Sag Harbour Village agreed with the motion raised by Timberlake’s lawyers and got it reviewed. However, he instructed to bring the singer back for a hearing on August 2 after the amendments, if required, are made to the charges.

Timberlake was not present in the court for the hearing on Friday as he was busy with his Forget Tomorrow Tour in Europe but will be required to attend the court online in the next hearing.

Speaking to the reporters, Timberlake’s lawyer said, “He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed."

In a later statement to CNN, he said, “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case.”

He further added to the statement, “Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today. But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed," reported People Magazine.

Justin Timberlake and wife have faith

The hearing on Friday was scheduled several weeks after the I Can’t Stop The Feeling singer was arrested under one count of DWI and two citations including running a red light and not keeping the vehicle in the designated lane. According to a representative of the police department, the singer was arrested after he allegedly failed "to stop at a duly posted stop sign" and "maintain" its "lane of travel."

As told by the source the singer and his wife, Jessica Biel “have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead." The source further added that the two have always had faith in each other’s careers and Biel never misses a show of the NSYNC alum. “They’ve moved on from the arrest,” the source added.