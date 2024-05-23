Briney Spears opens up on trauma, says she suffers from ‘serious nerve damage’

Britney Spears opened up about her health issues and deep-rooted emotional trauma on social media Wednesday. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Toxic hitmaker confessed suffering from “serious nerve damage” that leaves her unable to “think sometimes.” The the years, the 42-year-old singer has sparked concerns about her mental health, which stemmed from her years-long “forced” conservatorship. In the emotional post, Spears also reflected on the difficult period of time, which finally ended in November 2021. Britney Spears claims she suffers from 'serious nerve damage' (britneyspears/Instagram)

Britney Spears reflects on trauma

In the now-deleted lengthy post, the Oops!…I Did It Again singer shared a photo taken by Abagail Catania of a Black man wearing a mask and holding a sign that read, “White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma.”

“I try to do 30 posts a month… I used to do 12 a month.. so people can kind of understand why I work so much!!!” Spears wrote. “There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time…,” she continued, adding, “Well to be honest I haven't really been the same since.”

The Circus singer added, “I kind of thought that because I stopped doing IG as much back, then like 7 posts a month, they thought I wasn't working hard enough so ever since then I've been working harder!!!”

She went on to say, “But the thing is I realize now nothing was wrong with me !!! I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don't know what my body physically went through!!!”

Spears also mentioned how, despite sharing her traumatic experiences in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, “the trauma is still there and probably will always be.” “It's extremely deep and to my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it's okay to be upset some days or not be okay,” she added.

Britney Spears reveals dealing with ‘nerve damage’

The Gimme More singer continued, “I feel bullied and it’s not fair to me,” adding, “All I can do is try to be awakened by prayer that connects me to a loving manner not made of fear or threats, but by trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage to where I can't even think sometimes."

“I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents… but that's extremely hard!!! I will do my best and let it go and not let others down by my anger,” Spears concluded.