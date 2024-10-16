Ben Affleck brushes off divorce rumours with a bangin' new look

Ben Affleck, often seen with a Dunkin Donuts cup in hand and a brooding look, seems to be undergoing a transformation—or at least, he's making some visible changes. Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, US media reported on August 20, two years after the Hollywood power couple officially gave love a second chance by tying the knot. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

The Batman actor, currently navigating a high-profile divorce from Jennifer Lopez, was recently spotted out and about, looking much more put together than usual.

Affleck was photographed in dishevelled style with his assistant, Gigi Fouquet, donning a fall-themed ensemble consisting of a maroon jacket, cream shirt, and olive pants. This is far way from his typical “grab whatever's clean” fashion, leading many to wonder if a stylist had entered the picture. The actor sported some facial hair and a noticeably less moody expression.

Though Affleck was still holding his signature iced coffee, it’s unclear if it was from his favourite Dunkin Donuts. Whether this is a new chapter for Affleck or just a temporary change, he certainly appeared to be in better spirits.

Ben Affleck cites why they set apart

The Deep Water star currently juggling several projects, including the sequel to The Accountant and his Netflix film RIP with longtime friend Matt Damon. Affleck is directing Damon in an upcoming thriller titled The Animals.

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy, and he’s been working nonstop,” a source told People.

“He spends a lot of time with his kids, too. It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Affleck also expressed frustration during The Howard Stern Show, saying, “The idea that people hate you and they hate you together... And, ‘What the f**k are they doing together?’ I got f**king hurt and angry and felt like a fool.”

Jennifer Lopez is ‘not looking for anybody’

As for Jennifer Lopez, she's embracing life after Bennifer, despite the emotional toll of the breakup. She shared with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F**k, that is exactly what I needed.’”

"I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**king do when it’s just me flying on my own?" she said. “What if I’m just free?”