How did Liam Payne die? Autopsy reveals shocking details of multiple trauma: 'Questionable death’

The Argentinian prosecutor’s office confirmed that the One Direction star died from multiple traumas, which caused excessive bleeding after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Authorities are interviewing five witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the fall, which reportedly occurred while Payne was alone, according to a Guardian report. One Direction members, from right, Liam Payne and Harry Styles perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Liam Payne died of multiple traumas

After the chief of Buenos Aires emergency services revealed that Payne's death was due to "a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries," a new autopsy report confirmed that his head injuries were fatal, prompting an ongoing investigation. Additionally, substances found in his hotel room suggest possible alcohol and drug consumption. "Payne died of multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding," the report stated.

‘Questionable Death’

"The circumstances of the case are being investigated as a 'questionable death,'" the post-autopsy report from Argentina shared on Thursday reads, according to Rolling Stone. "Although everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, he was going through some type of outbreak from substance abuse," the statement, translated from Spanish, continues.

Forensic experts revealed that the 25 injuries found in the autopsy matched the kind you would expect from a fall from a good height (as reported he fell from the third floor of the hotel). They highlighted that the head injuries were enough to be fatal, while the internal and “external bleeding in the skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs also played a role in his death.”

‘Narcotics and alcoholic’ influence found

While the report states that forensics are awaiting additional results, including “histopathological, biochemical, and toxicological” reports, to provide a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the former One Direction star's death, they also noted the presence of narcotics and alcoholic beverages in initial investigations.

Destroyed objects and furniture in the room are also under scrutiny after a 911 call recording revealed a distressed manager informing police about the alleged erratic behavior of the star, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to staff members.

‘No evidence of foul play’

So far, there has been nothing to suggest suspicion or foul play in the death of the singer, whose trip to Argentina with his girlfriend, initially planned for two days, turned into a week after attending Niall Horan's show. The report states that there is no indication of third-party involvement, despite fans raising questions about past bullying and legal troubles surrounding him. Additionally, the position in which Payne landed on the ground indicates that he "did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself," the report reads, according to Rolling Stone.