‘I’m going to die,' Liam Payne repeatedly predicted his death before tragic fall as hotel guest ‘who is on drugs’

Liam Payne's ex-fiancee, Maya Henry's recent interview interactions have resurfaced in the wake of the One Direction alum's death on Wednesday, October 16. The influencer, who broke off her engagement with the music star in 2022, citing infidelity issues, claimed that the late boy band member would often predict his death prior to his tragic passing at the age of 31. British singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (AFP)

Days before Payne's untimely fall from a Buenos Aires hotel room on the third floor, the former model sat down for a Monday episode of ‘The Internet is Dead’ podcast. The 23-year-old called out her ex for his manipulative tactics, following up on having taken legal action against him last week.

Liam Payne obsessively contacted ex Maya Henry despite their 2022 breakup

Payne's ex-fiancee issued a cease and desist in the week leading up to his death, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her and her family. In her account, she also detailed how the boy band star “would always message” her despite their breakup. “Oh, I'm not well,” she quoted the British singer-songwriter, as he would often bring up his chaotic mental health in their conversations. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I'm not doing well.'”

Maya said this would often make her feel bad for him despite them no longer being romantically involved. After splitting up with Henry, the “Strip That Down” singer sparked romance rumours with Katie Cassidy later that year. They eventually went Instagram official in January 2023.

“There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it,” Henry continued. “He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

She alleged that the "same cycle" would often repeat. In February, the influencer announced her fictional book, ‘Looking Forward,’ inspired by true events. The book is believed to be based on her journal entries from when she was dating Payne. One of these accounts claimed that the “Teardrops” singer even reached out to her mother once, saying, “I'm not going to be around much longer.”

Maya Henry tried to help Liam, but was traumatised by his ‘manipulation tactics’

Henry, in turn, recounted, “I don’t play with death. If you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done. I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness.” Speaking of the Brit singer's mental health, Henry said that he had “gotten so much worse” in the days leading up to his death. Without detailing the extent of the issue due to legal issues, she claimed, “He would always just say, ‘I’m so sorry for everything I’ve done. I can’t live with myself,' but then is continuing to try and traumatise me.”

The former model supposedly even tried to get him back into rehab. However, his behaviour and lifestyle reminded her why she'd cut ties in the first place. Nevertheless, she felt compelled to help her ex. “I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, ‘OK, he’s saying these things, I have to help him because if I don’t I won’t be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,” she continued.

Henry's book was released in May. She alleged that one of her ex's friends warned her not to gun for the book's release as the singer was not “doing well.”

Liam Payne has previously been open about his alcohol abuse. In 2023, he opened up about having spent about 100 days in rehab and that he was six months sober in a YouTube video.

On Wednesday, the “Steal My Girl” crooner fell from his third-floor hotel room in Argentina. He was reportedly acting erratically before the tragedy and even smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby. Ultimately, Payne was purportedly carried to his room.

The 911 call audio released by a local Argentinian TV broadcast revealed that the hotel owner described Payne as a “guest who is on drugs and is destroying the whole room,” calling for assistance. The Brit star was found dead at around 5 pm local time. He embarked on his Argentinian trip earlier this year to reconcile with former bandmate Niall Horan, who was scheduled to perform in the South American country. The ongoing investigation has yet to reveal whether Payne’s death was a suicide or an accident.