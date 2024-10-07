Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend claims this One Direction member 'pushed him against a wall'

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend recently revealed the name of the One Direction member who allegedly pushed the singer against the wall. Fans of the former boy band have been curious to know who did that to Liam. They are also curious about what happened between Liam and the other member, which leads them to push him. The singer first mentioned the incident in an interview in 2022. Maya Henry confirms Zayn Malik pushed Liam Payne, revealing details that have fans intrigued about One Direction's history.(AP)

1D member who pushed Liam

During an interview on Logan Paul’s podcast, Liam revealed that he got into a brawl with one of the members of One Direction. He recalled that the band member threw him against the wall. He said, “There was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again”.

While the Strip Me Down singer kept the bandmate’s identity under the rug, his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry addressed the situation after she tagged in a video which claimed the culprit was Louis Tomlinson. She revealed to fans that she “could not hold this information in any more” and the band member in question was Zayn Malik, as reported by The Mirror. In the clip, Maya added, “I see this all the time, everywhere, I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times…he told me it was Zayn, so.”

The particular interview in 2022 resulted in a backlash for Liam as slated his bandmates including Harry Styles and Niall Horan. He also mentioned he “disliked Zayn” and blamed his upbringing when he alleged that the latter’s family was not supportive. He said in the interview, “If I had to go through what he went through – with his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say: ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k.”

He added, “But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point – and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

Netizens react to Maya’s name-drop clip

Netizens went into a frenzy after it was revealed that Zayn was the one who pushed him against a wall. One user wrote on X, “Wait, what? Zayn and Liam had beef like that? Wild how much we don't know about what goes on off-stage.” While another user wrote, “Can’t take anyone who comes online to talk about their ex seriously!!!" A third user wrote, “That cap lmao zayn couldn't hurt a fly.”

A user wrote, “Looks like there's more to the story than we thought!” while another user wrote, “Why does she always takes the name of Liam?? He has moved on and so should she.”