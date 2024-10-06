Travis Kelce drops 'subtle' message as Taylor Swift's absence from his birthday bash raises eyebrows: ‘I know she’s…’

Following Taylor Swift's absence from his birthday due to her own family celebration, Travis Kelce has shared the inside scoop on his “dream” birthday present. Travis Kelce assured his fans that Taylor Swift, who has skipped previous two Chiefs games, would be in the stands on Monday.(Getty Images via AFP)

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who turned 35 on Saturday, October 5, celebrated with friends and family at his annual Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City.

The pop start's noticeable absence from her boyfriend's lavish celebration led to reports of separation among the couple's ardent admirers.

Speaking candidly with Page Six, the NFL star spoke dropped a hint about his ideal birthday gift, stating that “I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those.”

He informed the audience that his birthday celebration would come to an end following their victory on Monday, October 7.

“How about we go win on Monday night?” he suggested. “You guys up for that?”

Travis Kelce reveals if Taylor Swift will attend next Chiefs game

The crowd applauded him when he assured them that the 34-year-old singer, who has skipped previous two games, would be in the stands on Monday.

Regarding the Cruel Summer hitmaker, the 35-year-old stated, “She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game.”

Fans question Swift's absence

Meanwhile, Swift's absence raised eyebrows, with many speculating about the status of their relationship.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “Car jam is only from 5-8, I wouldn't be shocked if she missed that. What we really need to be ready for is if she's not at the inevitable after party AFTER the car jam. If she's not at that, the stans will have a hard time convincing people they're still together.”

Another fan went on to say that it's “hilarious” that people consider it would normal if she didn't go to Kelce's birthday party. “If she really wanted to be there, nothing would stop her.”

Swift's absence follows the disclosure of alleged breakup contract that hinted at the couple's split on September 28. The reports garnered a lot of attention even after Kelce's representatives rejected the document's veracity and stated that the couple is still together.