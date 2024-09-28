Travis Kelce's mom says he ‘loves attention’ amid Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, is giving insights on how her son is handling all the attention after his relationship with Taylor Swift became public. He does not seem to mind it, according to her. In a new interview with Extra, Donna said that Travis ‘loves attention’ as he is someone who has a ‘zest for life'. (Also read: Travis Kelce's mom Donna gushes over his relationship with ‘generous’ Taylor Swift) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What Donna Kelce said

During the new interview, she said, “He's always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention. I mean it, he's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun… he just loves life. He has a zest for life and he's one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time. A lot of the antics that he does whether it's on the field or elsewhere… even with his clothes sometimes he's like, ‘I just want a smile out of people.'”

She went on to add, “It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day and every time I turn around I'm seeing him doing something different whether it's on the golf course or at a concert or whatever, he's just having his best life right now.”

More details

Taylor and Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 and later confirmed it in October of the same year when they walked out holding hands at Saturday Night Live afterparty. Since then, they have been vocally and visibly supportive of each other since they went public as a pair soon after. Travis even made a surprise appearance on stage with Taylor during her Eras Tour in London in June 2024.