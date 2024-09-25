Todd McShay blames Travis Kelce's slow start on his celebrity life with Taylor Swift: ‘He’s been jet setting with…'

Todd McShay, former ESPN analyst, held Travis Kelce’s recent rise to fame and “jet-setting” lifestyle for his slow performance since the beginning of the NFL season. Todd recently appeared on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Monday where he did not hesitate to point out Kelce’s performance while discussing the Kansas City Chiefs' recent match against the Atlanta Falcons. The tight-end player made four catches but only totalled 30 yards from them during the match. Todd McShay critiques Travis Kelce's performance this NFL season, attributing it to his lifestyle and partying with Taylor Swift.(Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP), @tmcshay/Instagram)

Todd McShay slams Kelce for his poor performance

Todd rhetorically questioned on the podcast, “Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape? That he’s been partying all offseason?”

He then made an indirect reference to Taylor Swift as he said, “He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world.” The prove his point, he mentioned the couple’s recent trip to New York City where they attended the US Open men’s finale. Kelce was spotted “drinking”.The ex-ESPN commentator added, “I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being,” as reported by Page Six.

He also dismissed the claims that his poor performance result was due to the defences double-teaming him as Todd mentioned this has been happening throughout his career. He said, “Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not.”

Todd believes Kelce will bounce back

While Todd expressed his concerns about Kelce he also believed that the athlete would bounce back at some point. He said during the podcast, “Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will.”

The analyst praised Kelce as he said, “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Kelce has had eight receptions for 69 yards with no touchdowns as compared to his previous season’s game where he had 17 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns by his third game. Todd added, “I don’t see the same explosiveness, I see him wearing down a little bit in games, it’s OK, he’ll work himself back into shape, it’s not the first guy ever whose not quite in the elite shape that he was.”