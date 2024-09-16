Taylor Swift's bestie Selena Gomez, Candice Bergen troll JD Vance at 2024 Emmys over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’: ‘Meow’

Taylor Swift's close friend Selena Gomez roasted Donald Trump's Vice President candidate JD Vance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Arrowhead Stadium. As Gomez was the night’s first presenter alongside her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short and Steve Martin, she made a casual joke about being a “childless cat lady” after Swift embraced the term in her endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. As Selena Gomez was the night’s first presenter alongside her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short and Steve Martin, she made a casual joke about being a “childless cat lady” after Taylor Swift embraced the term in her endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.(Getty Images)

Speaking to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in 2021, Vance blasted Democratic party leaders as “a bunch of childless cat ladies” who are upset with their own lives and the choices they have made. According to him, such women want to make the rest of the nation “miserable too”.

Following his selection as Donald Trump's running mate, his comments resurfaced on social media as well at the Emmys.

Martin first quipped about Steve's age, saying, “Steve, let me say what an honor it is to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up.”

When it was Steve's turn, he mocked Martin, stating, “And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion.”

Later, Gomez took a playful dig at both Martin and Short. She swallowed back laughter and said, “And let me say what an honor it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies.”

Also Read: JD Vance married to an Indian reacts to Laura Loomer’s racial attack on Harris: ‘I make mean chicken curry’

Gomez's joke was made a few days after Swift publicly supported Harris for the 2024 presidential race. Taylor mockingly signed her endorsement post as a “childless cat lady.”

Meanwhile, the netizens reacted to the trio's remarks, with one X user writing: “I absolutely LOVE these three together, they warm my heart.”

“Comedy gold!” another reacted.

“Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez bring laughter and charm to the Emmy's stage. The Only Murders in the Building trio's witty banter and playful chemistry kicked off the night perfectly,” a third user chimed in.

Candice Bergen too trolls Vance: ‘Meow’

When Candice Bergen made an appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, she likened Vance's “childless cat ladies” remarks to previous criticism she faced from former Vice President Dan Quayle regarding her television show Murphy Brown.

The 78-year-old Emmy-winning actress played the title role on the CBS comedy Murphy Brown from 1988 to 1998, with a comeback season in 2018. She recounted the controversy surrounding Quayle, who held the office under late President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The resident of California's Beverly Hills stated on Sunday that it was her honor to play the lead in a comedy series called Murphy Brown for 11 years. "I was surrounded by brilliant and funny actors. Had the best scripts to work with."

“And in one classic moment, my character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother - oh, how far we've come,” Bergen recalled.

She concluded her speech, saying: “Today, a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids - so as they say, My work here is done. Meow.”