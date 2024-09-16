JD Vance married to an Indian reacts to Laura Loomer’s racial attack on Harris: ‘I make mean chicken curry’

Amid the Democratic backlash over Laura Loomer’s racially charged comments about Kamala Harris, JD Vance, who is married to an Indian-American seemingly tried to distance himself from the controversy. The far-right political activist sparked fury with a post on X, suggesting that a Harris presidency would turn the White House into a “curry-scented” hub run from a call centre, a disparaging swipe at the vice president’s Indian heritage. JD Vance reacts to Laura Loomer’s racial attack on Harris's Indian heritage

However, Trump’s running mate, who is no stranger to controversy himself and recently made headlines for his ‘dogs and cats eating’ comments, said, “I don’t like those comments.”

JD Vance reacts to Laura Loomer’s racial slur against Harris

The social media personality who has become a subject of concern for Republicans as well for her association with Trump recently took to her social media and wrote, White House “will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call centre” if Kamala Harris wins US presidency.

As Vance, who is currently running as Donald Trump's Vice Presidential pick, arrived at NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, he was asked about the now-deleted post by Loomer. “What Laura said about Kamala Harris is not what we should be focused on. We should be focused on the policy and on the issues,” Vance told moderator Kristen Welker, seemingly attempting to steer clear of the topic.

When pressed again by Welker about his and his wife Usha Vance's views on the comments targeting Harris's heritage, the Ohio senator responded, “I don’t like those comments.” He added, however, that he doesn’t “look at the internet for every single thing to get offended by.”

‘I make mean chicken curry,’ JD Vance responds to Laura Loomer’s comment

“I make a mean chicken curry, [but] I don’t think that it’s insulting for anybody to talk about their dietary preferences or what they want to do in the White House,” Vance added in his statement to NBC.

JD Vance is married to Indian-American Usha Chilukuri Vance, whom he met while studying at Yale and has consistently spoken highly of, even crediting her for his success. Usha, a lawyer, has largely avoided the limelight since Vance was picked as the VP choice, following several racial attacks she faced in past.

JD Vance admits he created stories about Springfield

During the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, Trump’s remarks fueled JD Vance’s claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield allegedly eating dogs, cats, and pets while discussing immigration.

Following this, Vance retweeted and posted similar stories on social media about Dayton, which garnered backlash as officials refuted them as baseless. For days, Trump’s running mate has faced criticism for spreading fake news. In a recent CNN interview with Dana Bash, Vance admitted to creating these stories.

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually has to pay attention to the suffering of American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” said Vance. “Because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast,” he added.

When Dana Bash asked, "You just said this is a story you made up," Vance fumed and accused Bash of asking a really gross question when she pointed out there wasn't any proof for his stories and mentioned that the made-up stories had even caused bomb threats in Springfield.