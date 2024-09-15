Cue ‘Bad Blood’: Donald Trump declares ‘HATE' for Taylor Swift post-Kamala Harris endorsement

If it wasn't already obvious, former President Donald Trump's latest all-caps confession on Truth Social has made his true feelings about pop star Taylor Swift crystal clear. On September 15, Donald Trump's brief and all-caps confession on Truth Social -- " I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!!" -- declared his innate thoughts about the pop star. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, @taylorswift/Instagram)

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate fumed on his social media platform on Sunday, September 15. The unequivocally blunt expression of his disdain did not dive into any further elaborations. However, as the fiery declaration of his resentment towards the record-breaking artist comes after her official endorsement of Kamala Harris after Tuesday's ABC News debate, little is left to the imagination about what could have provoked the former commander-in-chief's savage announcement.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift professed four days ago on Instagram.

The billionaire artist didn't just take a stand by the Democratic presidential hopeful in her lengthy post; she also took aim at Trump.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Despite the very public announcement of her political stance, Trump's campaign released Taylor Swift-inspired merchandise.

This is a developing post.