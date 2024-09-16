Trump 'attacker' Ryan Routh supported Indian origin Republicans, Vivek, Nikki and Tulsi; voted for Trump

Ryan Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump and currently under investigation, has sparked an online debate as details about his political affiliations emerge. While many Republican supporters have linked him to the Democratic Party, claiming his social media was filled with anti-Trump rhetoric, others argue that his political stance is more nuanced. Ryan Routh, arrested for attempting to assassinate Trump, initially supported him in 2016 but later expressed disillusionment.

Routh reportedly voted for Trump in the past and made donations to various political figures, including Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, and even Republicans like Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ryan Routh supported Republican leaders

"It's hard to categorize him politically," a social media user commented on a post featuring snapshots from Ryan Routh’s Facebook and X accounts before they were suspended, suggesting that Routh’s political views were more complex than initially thought.

The would-be Trump assassin had previously supported Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who launched his 2024 presidential bid and sought to position himself as the next Trump. However, Ramaswamy later suspended his campaign following a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses and endorsed Trump.

Routh had reportedly backed Vivek throughout his campaign, and when Vivek decided to quit, Routh posted a lengthy message urging him to continue. "You cannot quit. Why? You must stay on the ballot until the end. You must fight. You must keep giving speeches and push all the way to Election Day, no matter the results. Do not give in. Join Nikki and keep working. Never give up," Routh wrote in one of his posts, encouraging the former candidate.

Ryan Routh wanted a Vivek Ramaswamy-Nikki Haley ticket

A recently surfaced screenshot from Ryan Routh's suspended account reveals his alleged support for a Nikki Haley ticket in the 2024 election. The post suggests Routh believed that Haley was the GOP's chosen candidate, referencing her appearance at the State of the Union.

The user who shared the screenshot also pointed out that while Haley received Secret Service protection in February 2024, Robert Kennedy Jr. was repeatedly denied the same. Haley, the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet, had been a 2024 Republican primary candidate before eventually endorsing Trump after ending her own campaign.

In a few of the posts, Ryan Routh was even seen begging Vivek Ramaswamy to choose Haley as his running mate and run for the presidential position as a team. “Ryan Wesley Routh wanted Vivek Ramaswamy/Nikki Haley to be a presidential ticket,” the social media user wrote.

Trump’s would-be assassin donated for Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump stirred up 2024 political waves by bringing former Democrat-turned-Republican Tulsi Gabbard to his side. However, records show Routh who initially supported Trump in 2016, later shifted his backing to Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. By 2024, Routh threw his support behind GOP candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. Gabbard, who had been a Democratic candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, left the party in October 2022 to become an independent politician.

Now, multiple records and posts reveal Routh’s donations to Hawaii’s former Representative, who has since shifted her allegiance and become a Trump supporter. “Ryan Routh who attempted to assassinate Trump supported him in 2016. In 2020, he supported Tulsi Gabbard. In 2024, he supported Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley,” another user claimed.

Ryan Routh voted for Trump in 2016

The man arrested for allegedly attempting an assassination on former President Donald Trump once supported him, even voting for his 2016 presidential bid. However, his stance shifted, as evidenced by posts on his now-suspended social media accounts, which were filled with anti-Trump posts.

In one of his tweets, the suspect, identified as a Florida resident, expressed his disillusionment with Trump, writing, “@realDonaldTrump, while you were my choice in 2016, I and the world hoped President Trump would be different and better than the candidate.” He further stated, “But we all were greatly disappointed, and it seems you are getting worse and devolving,” adding, “I will be glad when you’re gone,” in a June 2020 post.