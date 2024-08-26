Vivek Ramaswamy hits the tennis court with Andre Agassi; shares his journey from ball boy to hitting partner

Vivek Ramaswamy shared some words of wisdom on his social media which he received from Andre Agassi. He shared a post on X after he attended a tennis practice session with Agassi. Vivek revealed in the post that he used to work as a ball boy for the renowned tennis player in his early days. And today he made it so far that he played as Agassi’s partner. What stuck with the entrepreneur from the session were the tennis champion’s inspirational words. Vivek Ramaswamy and Andre Agassi attend tennis practice as partners.(@VivekGRamaswamy/X)

Agassi’s inspiring words and aura

On Sunday, Vivek posted on the microblogging site a clip from his tennis practice session with Agassi. Initially, the two can be seen playing side by side at an indoor tennis court in the clip. It then switches to another clip where Agassi and Vivek can be seen playing on either side of the net.

The founder of Roivant Sciences captioned the picture with the wise words of Agassi. He wrote, “I used to be a ball boy for @AndreAgassi, we were hitting partners today. His sage advice: the longest distance between two points is that between your mind & your heart. Bend the former to meet the latter.”

Agassi is a former American professional tennis player, widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport's history. Known for his charismatic personality and powerful groundstrokes, he won eight Grand Slam singles titles, including the Australian Open (4 times), Wimbledon (1 time), and the U.S. Open (2 times).

With 60 ATP singles titles to his name and a career that saw him hold the World No. 1 ranking for a total of 60 weeks, Agassi left his mark on the tennis world forever. Beyond his impressive achievements on the court, Agassi has made a significant impact off the court through his philanthropy work. His Andre Agassi Foundation for Education is dedicated to transforming education for underserved youth.

Netizens react to Vivek’s social post

Netizens were moved by Agassi’s words and Vivek’s inspirational story from being the former's ball boy to playing as his partner. One user wrote, "Great advice. You have the power to change your perception of reality.' A second user on X wrote, “Andre's 54 yrs old and can still lace em up.” A third user wrote, “Wow I did not see that one coming. Mad respect for the work effort @AndreAgassi always put forth.”

Another user wrote, “Look at Vivek go!!! Love you, man!!” while one user wrote, “I’m so glad I got to see the Andre Agassi era; it was so much fun.” Another user wrote, “I loved Andre. What a cool privilege to volley with him.”