Britney Spears' ‘deadbeat’ boyfriend Paul Soliz takes big step amid divorce: ‘He took three of…’

Britney Spears' on-off boyfriend, Paul Soliz, has taken a startling move after his wife Nicole Mancilla filed for divorce on Wednesday to end their marriage. Paul Soliz, who has a criminal history, was Britney Spears' housekeeper before they indulged in a romantic relationship in September 2023, as per reports. (Getty Images)

In an interview with The Drew Lane Show on Friday, Sandra Smith, Soliz's mother-in-law, stated that Soliz, he recently moved into Spears' home along with three of his children.

“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” Smith remarked, expressing concerns as she chastised Soliz for failing to provide child support for any of his nine kids.

According to court records acquired by Page Six in May that were filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services on March 22, Soliz is liable for $1,167 in child support per month in addition to covering half of his children's medical expenses (Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1).

He and Mancilla share five children. While Soliz gets $2,773 a month, Mancilla has no employment, as per the documents.

“He’s a loser. He says that I stressed him out because I called him deadbeat dad,” Smith stated.

She mentioned that she couldn't understand Spears' attraction toward Soliz, the person whom she first employed in 2022 as a housekeeper.

Soliz, who has a criminal history, was Spears' housekeeper before they indulged in a romantic relationship in September 2023, as per reports. Their relationship came in wake of Spear's separation from her ex-husband Sam Asghari.

What Mancilla has to say about Soliz

Mancilla filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Earlier, she blasted her estranged husband for ditching his family to be with the One More Time singer. “He neglects his children for her,” she said.

As the issue surrounding Soliz's relationship with Spears intensifies, doubts have been raised about his motives and its effect on both families engaged in this growing affair.

In July, Spears posted on Instagram that she was “single as f–k,” prompting rumors of her breakup with Soliz.

Citing a source, Page Six reported that the 'Lucky' singer broke up with him because she thought he was taking advantage of her.

However, Spears was pictured cuddling up to Soliz and three of his kids inside a California's trampoline park in August.