Melania all smiles but no kisses at Al Smith charity dinner as she sat alongside Trump ahe gets roasted over 'kitties'

Melania Trump made a rare return to the public spotlight, joining Donald Trump at the Al Smith charity dinner in New York City. It was their first major appearance together in months since the Republican National Convention (RNC). The couple appeared arm-in-arm, in a black-tie attire, and all smiles. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Donald Trump seemed eager to capture the moment, ensuring that the media got several images of the pair together, showcasing a warm, intimate side of their relationship. The former president raised his fist in a triumphant gesture, smiled widely, and shook hands as he made his way to his seat, while Melania stood gracefully by his side.

She even got a roaring applause for the bestselling book, Melania.

The MAGA couldn't stop gushing over the couple's optics. “Just a couple of love birds having a great time,” stated Ron Filipkowski.

“Who else thinks Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning tonight at Al Smith’s Memorial Dinner ?” exclaimed Marjorie Taylor Greene.

However the critics were quick to notice the cold vibes between the two as neither did they kiss or hug at the ceremony. Even though they sat next to each other and were all smiles, there was no romantic chemistry and touch.

Trump roasted over Hollywood tape in Melania's presence

The event also featured a set from comedian Jim Gaffigan, who made an awkward joke about Trump’s past confessed infidelities and linking it to his recent comment of Ohio cats are being eaten by migrants.

Gaffigan commented, “During the debate Trump talked about migrants taking cats and eating them. If you're keeping track at home, this is the second time grabbing a kitty has been a campaign issue.”

The crowd groned and Trump awkwardly smiled. Melania was expressionless.

Melania missing from Trump rallies

Melania, who has been missing from Trump's rallies was last seen with him in July at the RNC and before that at Barron's graduation ceremony. In fact at the RNC, she broke tradition by attending but not speaking.

In recent weeks, however, Melania has re-emerged in the public eye with the promotion of her memoir, "Melania". Even though, she has been posting and giving interviews about her new latest she hasn't quite joined the election rhetoric.

The book has stirred conversations, as she takes a bold stance in favour of abortion rights, diverging from her husband’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade. “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” Melania writes in the memoir, defending a woman’s right to choose.

Kamala mocked for skipping the ceremony

The Al Smith dinner, a tradition for presidential hopefuls since the 1960s, aims to raise money for Catholic charities. Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines for breaking with tradition by choosing not to attend, becoming the first major-party candidate to skip the event in decades. Instead, she sent in a pre-recorded video while spending the day campaigning in Wisconsin, a critical swing state.

The decision sparked criticism from Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC, which accused Harris of being out of step with Catholic values. “Her radical policies are fundamentally at odds with Catholic teachings, and her history of anti-Catholic rhetoric has further alienated this crucial voting bloc,” the PAC stated in an email to supporters. At the ceremony too, she was booed for choosing not to attend the dinner.