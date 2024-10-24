Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to 'upstage' each other: It’s getting ‘bad to worse’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be drifting apart professionally. The Sussexes are reportedly in a battle for the spotlight, with experts suggesting their individual pursuits are creating a rift between them. While Harry recently made a splash on a charity trip to Lesotho and made surprise appearances on TV, Meghan has been making headlines at various events, including a gala for LA Children's Hospital while also focusing on her lifestyle brand. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their trip to Africa.(AFP)

The duo, who were once inseparable with their united professional front, have not been seen together in months, sparking speculation about their marriage.

Meghan and Harry at a ‘war’ with themselves

According to Irish Star Royal expert Kinsey Schofield mentioned how the estranged Royal couple are in a battle of fame, trying to steal the limelight from each other. Meghan and Harry are “at war with themselves” the expert suggested. “I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her,” they continued. “So it goes from bad to worse.”

Despite facing backlash from royal supporters for his royal-styled trips and criticism for playing a secondary role to his wife during their Nigeria and subsequent trip, nothing has deterred Harry from carving out his own space in the world of philanthropy, honouring his late mother, Diana, along the way.

He recently took a break from his California life to embark on a solo trip to Lesotho in Africa, focused on his charity, Sentebale, and earned heaps of praise for his initiative. During his time in the UK, he attended the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel to honor sick children after opting out of a meet-and-greet with King Charles. He also made several TV appearances, including a fun horror maze segment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a fun side of the Duke that was missing for a long time.

Harry and Meghan’s ‘twin-track approach’

Despite their differing career trajectory, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to present themselves as a united front. While there have been rumors of a "professional separation," sources close to the couple suggest that they're working on a "twin-track approach" to balance their individual ambitions.

Harry's recent solo birthday celebration for his 40th sparked speculation about the state of his relationship, as he spent the day hiking with friends while the Duchess stayed back at home. However, it has been revealed that Meghan was the one who actually planned the trip for him.

There are also whispers that Harry might be considering a return to the royal fold, something Meghan may be hesitant about, given their reasons for leaving the UK. Insiders believe that, if not as a "full-time working royal," the Duke is definitely eager to assist his ailing father, King Charles, with part-time service. PR expert Mark Borkowski suggests that Harry is "going back to basics" and re-evaluating their approach, recognizing that their "star power" hasn't yielded the desired results.

Meanwhile, Meghan is currently focused on her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and her Netflix cooking show.