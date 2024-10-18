Trump reveals whether his son Barron Trump has found a girlfriend at NYU yet

Donald Trump is giving some juicy insights about his son Barron’s dating life at NYU. While the Republican candidate typically prefers to keep information regarding his wife Melania and their son private, he surprisingly answered a question posed by podcast host Patrick Bet-David about whether the 18-year-old has a girlfriend at the university he just started attending. Barron Trump's college decision may be disclosed as early as next week (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Surrounded by the Secret Service, Barron’s life at NYU is a bit different from that of other students, but so far, his classmates have spoken positively about him.

Donald Trump reveals TMI about Barron’s dating life

When asked, “Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?” Trump responded directly, “I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet.” Instead of dancing around the question, he cut straight to the point about Barron’s romantic life, giving a straight answer."I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Trump then stuck to his usual praises for his son, calling him a "good-looking guy,” according to Daily Mail.

The MAGA has always praised his youngest son, sometimes for his towering height, other times for his brilliance, and he also boasted about how Barron got into every university he applied to before eventually enrolling at the Stern School of Business.

“He's very smart. He's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy. You see that,” Trump said prior to answering about his dating life. “He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people,” he added.

Unlike the rest of his siblings, who can be easily spotted at Trump’s campaigns and rallies alongside their partners, Barron has largely remained out of the limelight. There was one instance when he was chosen as a Republican National Convention delegate, but the next moment we received a statement from Melania’s office saying he had declined to serve as a delegate at this summer's Republican National Convention.

What do we know about Barron’s life at NYU?

Barron Trump kicked off his college life at NYU’s Stern School of Business, surrounded by the Secret Service, who barely leaves his side, especially after Trump was shot at a rally in an assassination attempt. Barron has chosen to live at his family's residence, Trump Tower, instead of moving into a dorm room. His life is heavily guarded by his mom, Melania, who makes sure to give him sufficient time at all costs.

Notably, students at NYU have been capturing photos and videos of Barron on campus. In response to inquiries from the Daily Mail, several of Barron's peers shared their thoughts about the former president's son studying alongside them. Some expressed a desire to judge him based on his merits, while others were drawn to his lifestyle and looks. In fact, a few girls even mentioned that their mothers would want them to date him!

“I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes. I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU,” one student reportedly said.

“Who wouldn't want to be friends with a Trump?” one student remarked. Another added that they wouldn’t hold Barron accountable for his father’s controversies. “His dad is his dad, but he’s his own person, so I won’t judge him,” the student said.

Stern School of Business is hailed as one of the top business schools in the U.S., with an incredibly competitive undergraduate program where only about 5% of applicants are reportedly admitted every year. Notable alumni of Stern include former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan and business mogul Kenneth Langone, among others