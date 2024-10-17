78-year-old Donald Trump says ‘only stupid people put old’ people on the Supreme Court

During an interview with Bloomberg in Chicago, former US President Donald Trump stated that “only stupid people put old” individuals on the Supreme Court. Ironically, this comment seemed to overlook the fact that Trump himself is 78 years old and is running for the highest position in the executive branch of the US government. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a Univision Noticias town hall event on October 16, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump, who appointed three justices during his single term as president, reflected on his Supreme Court appointments, noting, “It’s amazing, because I got three in four years. Most people get none. Because, you know, you put them in, they’re young. You tend to put them in young.” His choices—Neil Gorsuch (49 at the time), Brett Kavanaugh (53), and Amy Coney Barrett (48)—were relatively young compared to past appointees.

Trump continued, “Only stupid people put old. You know, you don’t put old in, because they’re there for two years or three years, right?” His argument reflects a common strategy among presidents to appoint younger justices, ensuring that their influence, shaped by the president's ideological preferences, lasts for decades due to the lifetime tenure of Supreme Court justices.

ALSO READ| JD Vance recalls, when Donald Trump met wife Usha and cracked a ‘wife joke’ about Melania, ‘yeah, my wife hates it too’

However, when the interviewer pointed out Trump’s own age—78—he seemed to sidestep the issue, choosing instead to focus on his track record of appointments. “So, I got three,” Trump replied. “A lot of presidents get none, I got three. And, uh, I think they’ve been three great choices too, by the way.”

Age has become a point of debate on both sides of the political spectrum

Trump, if elected in November, would be 82 years old by the time his term ends in 2029. His age has drawn comparisons to President Joe Biden, who is also frequently scrutinized for his mental sharpness.

Experts, like clinical psychologist Dr. Ben Michaelis, told The Independent Trump is “really not in a strong cognitive place.”

ALSO READ| Melania Trump ‘wanted to humiliate’ Donald Trump over Stormy Daniels fiasco

Michaelis cited the term “sundowning,” a symptom associated with dementia that makes it difficult to maintain focus, especially as the day progresses. “It’s very difficult for them to maintain focus on a topic. The idea of being able to maintain that level of focus for that amount of time, that late in the day…you wouldn’t think twice about it if that was your grandfather. It’s just he happens to be running for president,” he stated.