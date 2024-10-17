JD Vance recalls, when Donald Trump met wife Usha and cracked a ‘wife joke’ about Melania, ‘yeah, my wife hates it too’

When JD Vance first introduced his family to Donald Trump, it turned into a classic moment of Trump-style humour. Trump kicked things off by complimenting Usha Vance, calling her “beautiful” before hugging her. He then asked about her thoughts on JD's political ambitions, leading to a punchline that felt like a dig at his own better half, Melania. Former US President Donald Trump, center, and Senator JD Vance, right, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, greet Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., backstage prior to a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Bloomberg)

JD Vance described it as a charming moment, where Trump made his wife laugh with just one line. Usha, ever diplomatic, offered a polished response: “Well, sir, my husband really loves public service, we love the state of Ohio, and I'm just really thrilled to be able to help him out where I can.” Trump responded with his signature bluntness: “Yeah, my wife hates it too.”

The audience erupted in laughter, and JD Vance had to give credit where credit was due. “That's what I love about Trump—Trump finds the real truth in something and whether you want him to say it or not, he just points his finger right at it,” Vance mused.

This little moment seemed like a bonding experience for Trump and the Vances, even if it was built on a joke about spousal discontent. It’s quite the shift for JD Vance, who, back in 2016, was more likely to compare Trump to a certain German dictator than to sing his praises. But in politics, old critiques can be conveniently forgotten—especially when a VP nod is on the line.

As for Usha, a Yale-trained attorney and former Democratic primary voter, she’s since quit her high-powered legal job to support her husband’s political career. She’s often seen on the campaign trail, likely smiling through it all—though whether she shares Trump’s sense of humor, only she knows.