Angelina Jolie's financial troubles? Fuels 'broke' rumours after selling vintage Ferrari

Angelina Jolie is stirring up chatter about her financial strain as her long-running legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues. The actress recently listed her prized vintage Ferrari for a whopping $1.3 million, leading fans to speculate if the hefty legal bills are taking a toll on her million-dollar fortune already. This news comes just after Jolie dropped her lawsuit against the FBI seeking documents related to a 2016 incident on a private plane where she accused Pitt of violence towards her and their children. Angelina Jolie dresses up in silver bodycon gown with Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh for Eternals premiere(AFP)

Angelina Jolie sparks financial troubles rumours

The Maleficent actress is parting ways with her eye-catching 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina, which is expected to fetch around $1.3 million at Christie's "Exceptional Sale" in Paris. Following this news, Radar Online reports that fans have begun to wonder if the actress is facing financial challenges as she battles out her ex-husband in court.

This black coupe, with its fancy wire-spoke wheels, is the 11th out of only 353 made between 1955 and 1960, as the sale catalog says. A Christie's person, according to Bloomberg, said over the phone and email that the car still has its original engine but was probably repainted in 1978 from its original white and blue colors; also, the car's original black inside has been changed to a bold red.

Jolie made the move just a few weeks after she dropped a lawsuit involving Brad Pitt and his alleged violence. She had previously sought documents related to the 2016 private jet incident. Jolie anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain more information about the FBI's investigation into the claims. It was reported that Pitt got violent with Jolie and their kids. Jolie said he "choked one of the kids and hit another in the face." After that, both the FBI and the LA County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation but ended up dropping the case without pressing charges against Pitt.

The War of Roses

Back in June, a NewsNation report estimated that Jolie received $55 million after selling her share of Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, which sparked the ongoing legal battle with her ex. This was likely the largest paycheck she had received in recent years. A Hollywood insider shared with the outlet, “She has a few small roles lined up in indie films—one is even said to be promising—but none of them will bring in the big money she’s used to or needs to support her lifestyle.”

Despite her $120 million net worth, Angelina Jolie is reportedly facing financial challenges. Fewer high-paying film roles and increasing expenses might be contributing to the strain. Jolie is embroiled in legal troubles with Brad Pitt, who claims the sale of her half of Château Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler's Tenute del Mondo was "vindictive" and illegal. As a result, 10% of the winery is currently held in escrow, leaving Pitt as the majority owner for now.