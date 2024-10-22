Angelina Jolie cosied up to rumoured boyfriend Akala in London hotel suite: Report

It seems like romance is blooming between Angelina Jolie and her rumoured boyfriend rapper Akala. Sources told The US Sun on Monday, that the actor reportedly snuck her alleged boyfriend into her hotel suite at The Corinthia, last week in London. Jolie was in the country to attend the show of her upcoming film Maria at the London Film Festival. Angelina Jolie steps out with rapper Akala at the London Film Festival(X)

Love blooms between Angelina Jolie and Akala

Akala joined the actress two hours after Jolie’s arrival as a source explained, “The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave.”

The source added, “Akala was snuck out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the [British Film Institute] premiere for her new movie. They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal,” as reported by Page Six. The two were also photographed together at the film festival, however, they did not arrive together.

According to the media outlet, after attending the premiere, the two met for a cosy dinner at the exclusive SoHo house. The two have been linked romantically since May of this year when Akala accompanied Jolie and her children to the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica.

Are Angelina Jolie and Akala dating?

Before London, the two were spotted together at the Atelier Jolie art room in New York City on September 28. The same week they also attended another premiere show for Maria at the New York Film Festival which was hosted at Alice Lincoln Center’s Tully Hall.

InTouch reported that the two had been seeing each other for at least a year whereas a source reported to People in August that the two are not together. The insider explained that Akala and Jolie “share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes.” Jolie was last romantically involved with actor Brad Pitt but the two separated in 2016.