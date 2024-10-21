Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly raped a minor girl in 2000 with two ‘male celebrities’, new lawsuit claims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, currently incarcerated in an NYC jail, is yet again facing another lawsuit alleging he raped and assaulted a 13-year-old girl at his party in 2000. Sean Combs, currently in prison, faces new legal issues as six lawsuits accuse him of rape and assault, including an alleged incident involving a teenage girl at a party in 2000.(REUTERS)

The music mogul is nearing the first anniversary of the swift settlement of a sexual assault and abuse case filed against him by Cassie Ventura. However, Diddy is now facing new legal troubles, as six additional lawsuits have been filed against him within the last few hours.

One of the lawsuits, filed under the Violation of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, involves a now 37-year-old Jane Doe, who claims she was assaulted at a post-MTV VMAs party on September 7, 2000. Represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has already brought six similar cases against Combs, the then 13-year-old girl says she felt “woozy and lightheaded” after consuming a single drink at the party.

Diddy ‘vaginally raped’ the minor while…

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom, so she could lie down for a moment,” the lawsuit says.

“Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” the lawsuit reads further. “Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!'”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the suit states.

“Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”

After the alleged assault, the victim managed to flee from “the large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway” where the party took place. She eventually contacted her father, who picked her up and took her home.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.” Attorney Buzbee, who filed similar cases on October 14 for four men and two women, claims to have over 100 more alleged victims of Combs who may soon come forward with additional lawsuits.