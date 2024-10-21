Menu Explore
50 Cent opens up about his long-standing criticisms of Sean Diddy amid mounting allegations: ‘Because this is not my…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 21, 2024 07:33 PM IST

While 50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been maintaining their rivalry for years, the 49-year-old Candy Shop rapper opened up about their longtime enemy.

While 50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been maintaining their rivalry for years, the Candy Shop rapper opened up about their longtime enemy as the 54-year-old music mogul remains in jail awaiting trial.

50 Cent called the accusations against Diddy “disturbing” and urged fans to keep in mind that his actions are “not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.”


He also broke silence about the accusations made against Diddy and revealed why he has frequently poked fun at Combs.

Speaking to People, 50 Cent, whose real name in Curtis Jackson, said: “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,’” he added.

50 Cent to produce documentary on Diddy

As the duo's rivalry resurfaced after Diddy's legal troubles, 50 Cent ,49, announced that he will be launching a Netflix documentary about the situation termed as “Diddy Do It?”



According to the hip-hop artist, the series' earnings will go toward supporting sexual assault survivors.

The announcement came after several women, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra, Cassie Ventura, filed a sexual assault against lawsuit against producer of Bad Boy Records.

Also Read: ‘Obsessed’ with Prince Harry and William, Diddy kept their ‘framed pictures’ and made desperate attempts to…

Diddy entered not guilty plea to allegations

On September 16, Combs was taken into custody and indicted with three counts: transportation to engage in prostitution; sex trafficking by force, deception, or coercion; and racketeering conspiracy.

After being refused bail, Diddy entered a not guilty plea to the allegations.

In November 2023, Cassie accused Combs of raping and mistreating her during their ten-year relationship. The duo later reached a settlement after Diddy refuted the charges.

However, Combs' lies were exposed when a video of the rapper viciously beating Ventura in a hotel in 2016 resurfaced online in May 2024. He later issued an apology to the public.

 

Follow Us On