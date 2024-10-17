Justin Bieber ‘survives’ thanks to wife Hailey, says dad Stephen Baldwin amid Diddy storm

Justin Bieber has Hailey Bieber to thank for helping him weather the storms. Stephen Baldwin recently shared how his daughter, Hailey, has been a vital source of strength for her husband, Justin. The 58-year-old grandfather also spoke about baby Jack Blues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August. This comes amid reports that Hailey is not on good terms with her family, including her father. Justine Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Baldwin's comments follow recent allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who mentored Bieber in his early years.

Hailey Bieber helped Justin Bieber ‘survive’

“I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive,” Stephan Baldwin told Daily Mail. “Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever.” he even described the pop star as ‘one of the bravest artists ever.’

In a recent red carpet interview with the outlet, Stephen Baldwin expressed his pride in seeing Justin “prioritise” his mental well-being and family over his career. This statement follows reports of the Rhode owner feeling upset after her dad posted a pastor's plea asking fans to pray for his daughter and her husband, Justin Bieber, as they face difficulties regarding “their faith, marriage, and life in general.”

Meanwhile, previously Justin has candidly discussed his battles with suicidal thoughts, emphasising the need to protect his loved ones and perform only when he is mentally well. Baldwin also reminisced about the time he spent with the Peaches singer before his 2018 courthouse wedding.

“Look early on meeting Justin, getting to know him, I hung out with him a bit before I said he could marry my daughter,” Stephan shared. “But one of the simple things I told them was, ‘You decide your normal. You decide...you and Hailey will decide your normal.’”

Recently, the pop star has been embroiled in controversies surrounding his past association with disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently in jail battling charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases. As many videos and photos of Bieber from his days as Diddy's mentee have surfaced, netizens and fans are questioning whether he was also one of Diddy's victims. Amid this turmoil, reports suggest that Bieber wants to distance himself from the drama and is 'disgusted' by all the allegations.

Stephen Baldwin talks about Jack Blues Bieber

New dad Justin is believed to be quite busy with his newborn while also taking care of his recovering wife. Speaking about the couple's romance and time together, Baldwin said, “They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack, and we're just getting ready to watch him come out into the world, come out on the scene.” Noting that the couple is aware about what they are doing he added, “They know what they're doing. And baby Jack is here. We are excited.”

Describing his grandson as "incredibly cute," he shared his babysitting experience during the interview, saying, “Sometimes grandpa can clean up. You know what I’m saying?”

Mail earlier reported that Hailey has distanced her child from her parents due to differing religious and political beliefs. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey explained to W magazine in an interview published on July 23.